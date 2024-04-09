HGTV's Jonathan Scott Keeps Us In The Dark About Zooey Deschanel Wedding Details

Jonathan Scott has fans in the dark about where he and fiancée Zooey Deschanel will be tying the knot... literally. The HGTV star posted a wedding update video on Instagram on April 8, but it's safe to say his followers didn't get any exclusive news about his upcoming nuptials. And we have the solar eclipse to thank for that.

In the clip, captioned, "I'm only saying this once...," Scott held up several messages written on pieces of paper as Bonnie Tyler's "Total Eclipse of the Heart" played in the background. He explained via the signs that he wanted to share some big, personal news to celebrate the eclipse: where he and Deschanel will be getting married. After moving through a number of papers, a sign read, "After a ton of discussion, weighing all the possibilities, we've decided it has to be..." But before he could cut to the last message, an eclipse effect took over and plunged him into darkness. Following the blackout, the "Property Brothers" star came back into view to tell fans, "Which I know you'll agree is perfect."

But while we didn't get any new wedding info, Scott's followers clearly saw the funny side of the video. That included his brother, Drew Scott, who jokingly commented on the upload, "Great choice." Actor Jonny Carlson also shared his thoughts on the funny video, writing in the comments, "I think my invitation got lost in the eclipse."