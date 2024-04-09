HGTV's Jonathan Scott Keeps Us In The Dark About Zooey Deschanel Wedding Details
Jonathan Scott has fans in the dark about where he and fiancée Zooey Deschanel will be tying the knot... literally. The HGTV star posted a wedding update video on Instagram on April 8, but it's safe to say his followers didn't get any exclusive news about his upcoming nuptials. And we have the solar eclipse to thank for that.
In the clip, captioned, "I'm only saying this once...," Scott held up several messages written on pieces of paper as Bonnie Tyler's "Total Eclipse of the Heart" played in the background. He explained via the signs that he wanted to share some big, personal news to celebrate the eclipse: where he and Deschanel will be getting married. After moving through a number of papers, a sign read, "After a ton of discussion, weighing all the possibilities, we've decided it has to be..." But before he could cut to the last message, an eclipse effect took over and plunged him into darkness. Following the blackout, the "Property Brothers" star came back into view to tell fans, "Which I know you'll agree is perfect."
But while we didn't get any new wedding info, Scott's followers clearly saw the funny side of the video. That included his brother, Drew Scott, who jokingly commented on the upload, "Great choice." Actor Jonny Carlson also shared his thoughts on the funny video, writing in the comments, "I think my invitation got lost in the eclipse."
Zooey Deschanel admitted the month before Jonathan Scott's video they don't have many wedding plans just yet
Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel have been engaged since the sweet moment he proposed in August 2023, and they've been asked about their big wedding plans ever since. But it sounds like they're just as in the dark about their wedding day as their fans ... because they don't even know what's going on themselves. When asked by Entertainment Tonight in March what they'd decided on, Deschanel admitted the planning process was on the slow side. She explained she'd not yet picked a dress and they still needed to nail down a date and a venue.
One thing Deschanel was sure about, though? Her children Charlie and Eloise (who she shares with her former husband, Jacob Pechenik) will have some kind of role in the big day. Thankfully, we know Jonathan and Pechenik have a good relationship, which will make things much easier to navigate when their big day rolls around. That same month, Jonathan also confirmed his one prerequisite for the wedding is that he wear a kilt, just like when his brother Drew tied the knot with Linda Phan in 2018.
That update came after Scott told Entertainment Tonight in December that the two aren't relying on a wedding planner and are instead making preparations for the big day themselves. "We throw some pretty good parties," he told the outlet, revealing they wanted to focus more on planning after the holidays.