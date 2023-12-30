How Zooey Deschanel's Ex Jacob Pechenik Gets Along With HGTV's Jonathan Scott

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott's relationship seems to be the stuff dreams are made of. They've got the gorgeous multi-million dollar Los Angeles home and even nailed the super romantic European proposal. More impressively, despite getting into a relationship only one month after announcing her split from ex-husband, Jacob Pechenik, there seems to be no bad blood in sight.

In a May 2023 conversation with ET, Scott praised all members of his new blended family and shared a little about his relationship with Pechenik. "The kids' dad is a great dad. We have an amazing relationship there as well." Pechenik also echoed Scott's sentiments in an interview with Inc Magazine, revealing that he maintains an amicable relationship with his ex-wife and her new beau (via People). The entrepreneur referred to their relationship as a "10 out of 10." Deschanel and Pechenik have also continued to run their business, Lettuce Grow, even after their divorce without any objections from Scott.