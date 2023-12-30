How Zooey Deschanel's Ex Jacob Pechenik Gets Along With HGTV's Jonathan Scott
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott's relationship seems to be the stuff dreams are made of. They've got the gorgeous multi-million dollar Los Angeles home and even nailed the super romantic European proposal. More impressively, despite getting into a relationship only one month after announcing her split from ex-husband, Jacob Pechenik, there seems to be no bad blood in sight.
In a May 2023 conversation with ET, Scott praised all members of his new blended family and shared a little about his relationship with Pechenik. "The kids' dad is a great dad. We have an amazing relationship there as well." Pechenik also echoed Scott's sentiments in an interview with Inc Magazine, revealing that he maintains an amicable relationship with his ex-wife and her new beau (via People). The entrepreneur referred to their relationship as a "10 out of 10." Deschanel and Pechenik have also continued to run their business, Lettuce Grow, even after their divorce without any objections from Scott.
Jonathan Scott and Jacob Pechenik have a good relationship
Zooey Deschanel and Jacob Pechenik have shared custody of their children: daughter Elsie Otter and son Charlie Wolf. While co-parenting can be sometimes rough, especially when a new partner is involved, the former couple and Jonathan Scott have made it work.
In a June 19, 2022, Instagram post, Deschanel shared a photo of Pechenik and future-fiancé Jonathan Scott with her children on their shoulders. She captioned the post: "So thankful my kids have these two awesome guys in their lives." Scott shared the secret of his relationship with Pechenik in a 2023 Father's Day-themed interview on the Scott brothers' website "Drew and Jonathan." He revealed that he had a good relationship with Pechenik and that they kept in touch frequently. Scott added that they ensured they were never competing with one another. Their goal is to allow the children a "healthy childhood."
Jonathan Scott enjoys being a bonus dad
"Property Brothers" star Jonathan Scott had to woo Zooey Deschanel and her kids, Elsie and Charlie. However, that daunting task didn't scare him. In a 2019 interview with People Magazine, the HGTV star divulged that he'd always wanted to be a dad. "I have said to myself that if I don't find the right person, I think I would probably adopt on my own, because I think I would be a great dad."
However, Scott and Deschanel's kids didn't form an instant bond. Speaking with Today, he revealed that the kids had a hand in bringing the family together. Charlie, the younger of the siblings, came home from school with a picture he drew. It included his mother, father, Scott, his sister, and their puppies.
"This is his happy family," Scott said, thrilled to be a part of it. His connection with the kids was also on display when Scott brought Deschanel's kids in on his proposal plan in 2023. In a conversation with People, he disclosed Elsie's request to be their flower girl, which they gladly agreed to. Scott, Deschanel, and her ex-husband Jacob Pechenik make one big happy family.