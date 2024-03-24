HGTV's Jonathan Scott Has One Must-Have For His Wedding With Zooey Deschanel

Zooey Deschanel might be working hard to correct fiancé Jonathan Scott's disappointment from his first wedding, but this bride has her limits. The "New Girl" actor has happily embraced her future husband's desire to incorporate his Scottish heritage into their nuptials — except for the traditional attire (or, more specifically, the traditional under-attire).

Deschanel and Scott spoke to Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet of the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards in March 2024, discussing their upcoming wedding plans and each of their ceremony non-negotiables. For Scott, his wedding must-have answer was easy: a kilt. "I'm Scottish," Scott told ET reporter Cassie DiLaura. "I have to decide, am I gonna go traditional or am I gonna wear something under it? I don't know."

Shooting Scott an incredulous glance, Deschanel quickly responded, "I hope you wear something under it." Indeed, the "500 Days of Summer" star might've signed off on having bagpipers at the ceremony, but going commando might be a no-go.