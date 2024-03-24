HGTV's Jonathan Scott Has One Must-Have For His Wedding With Zooey Deschanel
Zooey Deschanel might be working hard to correct fiancé Jonathan Scott's disappointment from his first wedding, but this bride has her limits. The "New Girl" actor has happily embraced her future husband's desire to incorporate his Scottish heritage into their nuptials — except for the traditional attire (or, more specifically, the traditional under-attire).
Deschanel and Scott spoke to Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet of the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards in March 2024, discussing their upcoming wedding plans and each of their ceremony non-negotiables. For Scott, his wedding must-have answer was easy: a kilt. "I'm Scottish," Scott told ET reporter Cassie DiLaura. "I have to decide, am I gonna go traditional or am I gonna wear something under it? I don't know."
Shooting Scott an incredulous glance, Deschanel quickly responded, "I hope you wear something under it." Indeed, the "500 Days of Summer" star might've signed off on having bagpipers at the ceremony, but going commando might be a no-go.
These types of wedding elements are a Scott family tradition
The Scott men are no strangers to wearing kilts for formal occasions. When Jonathan Scott's twin brother, Drew Scott, married Linda Phan in Puglia, Italy, in May 2018, Jonathan, Drew, their older brother, J.D., and their father, Jim, all wore traditional kilts. Even Drew and Linda's wedding cake was a touching homage to their respective heritage with the Scottish symbol for "I love" and, for Phan, the Chinese symbol for double happiness.
Kilts were the attire of choice one year earlier when the Scott parents, Jim and Joanne, renewed their vows in Scotland for their 51st anniversary. People shared heartwarming and hilarious photos of the Scott wedding party outside of St. Kentigern's Church — including a posed photo of the men "lifting" their kilts to the shock of their respective partners. (We suppose one can assume that, in this instance, they did go the traditional route.)
Even Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan's over-the-moon sweet engagement details were rooted in their Scottish heritage. The "Property Brothers" star proposed to his blue-eyed beau at Edinburgh Castle after a band of bagpipers gave way to a lone guitarist performing the couple's song, Neil Young's "Harvest Moon" — cue "awww" track here.
Jonathan Scott's wedding must-have is about more than the fun of wearing a kilt
HGTV star Jonathan Scott has not always had partners so willing to accommodate his love for his Scottish roots. While on an episode of the "You Made It Weird with Pete Holmes" podcast, Scott revealed that one of the biggest regrets of his first wedding to Kelsy Ully was that she didn't let him incorporate bagpipes into the ceremony. He told Holmes he should've known then and there it was a bad sign, but of course, hindsight is always 20/20.
Luckily, he's found a much more understanding match in Zooey Deschanel. "Zooey and I have talked about the stuff that we want to do," Scott told Holmes. "She knows the things that are important to me, the things that have hurt me. I've had other relationships where the person ended up doing the same thing that hurt me in a previous relationship."
Adding to the couple's undeniable cute factor is that this mutual appreciation for what's important to one another goes both ways. Scott brought Dechanel's kids in on his Edinburgh castle proposal plan, and her multi-colored, floral engagement ring is a shining testament to Scott's design skills and understanding of his bride's quirky personality. All things considered, we don't think asking Scott to wear underwear is too big a request.