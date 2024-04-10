The Gorgeous Transformation Of The Cavinder Twins

After years of struggling to overcome biases, receive higher representation in the media, and enjoy increased support from viewers, women in collegiate sports have taken massive strides toward gender equality. Statistics provided by the NCAA show that more women are competing in and leading collegiate sports programs across the country than ever before, an achievement that Managing Director of the NCAA's Office of Inclusion, Amy Wilson, celebrated in a comment for the NCAA's news team. "This is an opportune time to celebrate some of the positive trends for women's participation and leadership in intercollegiate athletics," Wilson said. "Most importantly, it's critical to recommit to increasing the number of women across all dimensions of diversity who are playing, coaching and administering college sports."

Haley and Hanna Cavinder are the dynamic twin duo who, on top of being known for their commendable basketball skills, utilized their social media presence and business-minded approach when it came to the 2021 Supreme Court ruling surrounding financial compensation for the usage of college athletes' name, image, and likeness.

Like Nikki and Brie Garcia, the stunning WWE duo also known as the Bella Twins, the Cavinder twins have gone on to capitalize on multiple business opportunities, invest in their futures, embrace social media fame, and show their fans that women shouldn't have to shy away from success in the public eye. But before they became college superstars and successful entrepreneurs, Haley and Hanna were just kids who loved playing basketball.