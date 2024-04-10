General Hospital's Steve Burton And Bradford Anderson Weren't On Same Page Over Divisive Topic
Much like their characters Jason Morgan and Damian Spinelli on "General Hospital," Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson are best friends in real life. Burton joined the show in 1990 as a grown up Jason Quartermaine, a wealthy scion who had dreams of becoming a doctor. Those dreams were dashed after an accident left him brain damaged with permanent memory loss. Adopting the surname Morgan — after his grandmother, Lila Quartermaine's (Anna Lee), maiden name — he would go on to become the most lethal mafia enforcer that Port Charles had ever seen. After being presumed dead when a cave collapsed on him in 2021, he eventually made his way back home, turning up alive in March 2024.
Jason was written out in 2021 was because the show had enacted a COVID-19 vaccine mandate, and Burton wanted no part of it, which resulted in him being fired. He cited that, "I did apply for my medical and religious exemptions, and both of those were denied, which, you know, hurts," through a November 2023 Instagram video. He explained that his stance was "about personal freedom to me. I don't think anyone should lose their livelihood over this." Burton further noted that there was no ill will between him and the sudser, explaining, "with that being said, you know me, I'll always be grateful for my time at General Hospital, I love it there."
Anderson, who co-hosts the podcast "Daily Drama" with Burton, had the opposite opinion on the matter.
Their friendship comes first
When beloved "General Hospital" stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson started up their podcast, it was called "That's Awesome!" and eventually became "Daily Drama" in November 2023. They kept the same format in which they'd have the occasional guest, as well as discussing each other's lives. This, of course, led them to address the fact that Burton was fired, on the November 26, 2021 episode.
Anderson brought up the topic to allay fans' fears about the fate of not only their podcast, but also their touring comedy show "Stone Cold and the Jackal" — named after their characters' nicknames on "GH." He explained that, "We've been friends for a long time," adding, "but like all friends, we have disagreements, and I disagree with Steve's decision, and he knows that." Anderson admitted that over the years they've discussed many topics in which they had opposite opinions, noting that, "At the end of the day, we are still friends."
Burton agreed that their friendship came first, remarking that, "We have great respect for each other. And we can have disagreements," but still enjoy working with each other, having fun, and collaborating. "The friendship and the love that we have for each other," he said, "it makes everything else go away. And we can have these conversations, and we can disagree, we can come back together, be friends and have fun."
Fans eagerly await Stone Cold and the Jackal's reunion
On "That's Awesome!" podcast, "General Hospital" mainstays Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson brought home the point that it was okay for them to agree to disagree on any topic. Anderson stated that they purposely stay away from divisive topics, and don't ask guests or the audience about their political beliefs, feeling that many people are having difficulties with friends and family members over that topic. "We feel lucky that we still like each other," he joked.
Burton agreed, and stated, "Look, I have a right to believe what I want, you have a right to believe what you want, and that's what makes this country great," noting that their shows are meant to unite people. Despite being fired at the time, he was thankful for everything that "GH" brought to him, and remarked that he's not going to dwell on the negative. "I'm at peace, I'm moving forward which is amazing, I'm excited about it."
When Jason Morgan returned, Spinelli managed to catch a photo through a drone of the not-dead hitman atop a roof. He and former mobstress Ava Jerome (Maura West), were slack-jawed upon seeing this, wondering how it was possible that Jason was alive. Fans of Stone Cold and the Jackal eagerly await the moment when the two will finally cross paths, hopefully getting back into action together, and maybe even getting their cover band, Port Chuck, out on tour again.