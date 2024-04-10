General Hospital's Steve Burton And Bradford Anderson Weren't On Same Page Over Divisive Topic

Much like their characters Jason Morgan and Damian Spinelli on "General Hospital," Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson are best friends in real life. Burton joined the show in 1990 as a grown up Jason Quartermaine, a wealthy scion who had dreams of becoming a doctor. Those dreams were dashed after an accident left him brain damaged with permanent memory loss. Adopting the surname Morgan — after his grandmother, Lila Quartermaine's (Anna Lee), maiden name — he would go on to become the most lethal mafia enforcer that Port Charles had ever seen. After being presumed dead when a cave collapsed on him in 2021, he eventually made his way back home, turning up alive in March 2024.

Jason was written out in 2021 was because the show had enacted a COVID-19 vaccine mandate, and Burton wanted no part of it, which resulted in him being fired. He cited that, "I did apply for my medical and religious exemptions, and both of those were denied, which, you know, hurts," through a November 2023 Instagram video. He explained that his stance was "about personal freedom to me. I don't think anyone should lose their livelihood over this." Burton further noted that there was no ill will between him and the sudser, explaining, "with that being said, you know me, I'll always be grateful for my time at General Hospital, I love it there."

Anderson, who co-hosts the podcast "Daily Drama" with Burton, had the opposite opinion on the matter.