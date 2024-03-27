We Don't Expect To See Prince Harry Visit Kate Middleton Anytime Soon

You don't have to be a royal expert to know that Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is not on good terms with many of his family members. Yet, since Catherine, Princess of Wales, took control of her narrative and announced her cancer diagnosis, it is easy to wonder if this may inspire Harry to reach out to his sister-in-law. After all, he had a very quick reaction to King Charles III's cancer diagnosis earlier this year, putting the drama aside and rushing to be with his dad immediately. It may not be so easy to move past the bad blood between him and his brother, though.

By the sound of it, a visit from Prince Harry is likely out of the question for the Prince and Princess of Wales, whether Harry wants to travel across the pond to see them or not. Anyone who watched Kate's video message addressing her health problems knows that she is putting her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, first during this difficult time. One of Kate's friends told The Daily Beast, "Catherine and William have been very clear they want peace and quiet for them and the kids," adding, "A visit from Harry, with all the drama that would bring, would be the opposite of that."