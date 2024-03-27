We Don't Expect To See Prince Harry Visit Kate Middleton Anytime Soon
You don't have to be a royal expert to know that Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is not on good terms with many of his family members. Yet, since Catherine, Princess of Wales, took control of her narrative and announced her cancer diagnosis, it is easy to wonder if this may inspire Harry to reach out to his sister-in-law. After all, he had a very quick reaction to King Charles III's cancer diagnosis earlier this year, putting the drama aside and rushing to be with his dad immediately. It may not be so easy to move past the bad blood between him and his brother, though.
By the sound of it, a visit from Prince Harry is likely out of the question for the Prince and Princess of Wales, whether Harry wants to travel across the pond to see them or not. Anyone who watched Kate's video message addressing her health problems knows that she is putting her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, first during this difficult time. One of Kate's friends told The Daily Beast, "Catherine and William have been very clear they want peace and quiet for them and the kids," adding, "A visit from Harry, with all the drama that would bring, would be the opposite of that."
William and Kate don't want conflict getting in the way of recovery
While everyone has their theories about what the past few months have looked like for William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales, one thing is for sure: they don't need any more drama. Even though Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is rumored to have a trip to the U.K. planned for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games in May, he likely won't be welcome to stop by Adelaide Cottage while he is in town. Even if he does, a mended relationship isn't likely to come from one visit. A visit from Harry would almost certainly bring, at best, awkwardness, and at worst, some difficult conversations. It is easy to understand wanting to avoid that kind of interaction while trying to recover.
A source close to the royals told the New York Post that William "has always done all he can to protect his family." If anyone can understand the idea of putting your children's needs first, it is probably Harry, who put so much on the line to give his children a normal and stable upbringing. Consequently, it seems that he would be able to empathize with their plight. Even so, Harry has made it clear that he wants a relationship with his brother. As royal Christopher Andersen told The Daily Beast, Harry has "made several overtures of late-only to be met with stony silence."
William is reportedly not ready to forgive Harry
All signs point to the notion that William simply isn't ready to reconcile with Harry, despite the myriad frightening situations their family is navigating. Harry reportedly found out about Kate's diagnosis with the rest of the world, according to Sarah Hewson of "Talk TV." Hewson reported: "They didn't trust Harry and Meghan with that information because they didn't know whether this could get out there somehow and I think that gives us a sign of just how deep that rift is."
Kate's friend told The Daily Beastthat she and William "have come to terms with the estrangement from Harry, and are content to let sleeping dogs lie." If the Prince and Princess of Wales have accepted Harry's absence from their lives, then Harry will have his work cut out for him as he attempts to mend these broken relationships. And, according to Christopher Andersen, William's nature may make this task even more difficult for his brother. "William is and always has been a world-class grudge-holder," Andersen said. "Once he has turned his back on you, it's virtually impossible to get back in William's good graces." According to Andersen, William is still upset over Harry's recent actions, including leaving the U.K. and the things he wrote about William in his memoir, "Spare."
He added, "William simply doesn't have the time or the emotional bandwidth to try and make nice with the brother he believes betrayed not only him but the entire royal family."