How Harry & Meghan Reportedly Learned Of Kate's Diagnosis Gives Their Cold Response New Meaning

Following Kate Middleton's shocking announcement on March 22, 2024, that she's been diagnosed with cancer, it seems like the whole world has been sending her well-wishes. The avalanche of love and supportive messages even included a somewhat unexpected message from her estranged brother-in-law Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex. Harry and Meghan issued a public statement after the news broke, which some royal watchers actually found to be pretty ironic. "We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace," the short message, which was issued on behalf of the couple via their spokesperson, read.

However, the couple's statement didn't appear to be quite as touching or personal as the one issued by Kate's father-in-law, King Charles, who has also been diagnosed with cancer, and now we may know why. That's because, according to The Times, Prince Harry and Meghan weren't actually told about Kate's diagnosis before she confirmed the news in her touching social media video and didn't know anything about her serious health issues.