Alina Habba's Firing From Big Case Ignites Speculation Over Her Future As Trump's Attorney

Donald Trump has been able to keep a number of lawyers quite busy over his career, perhaps never more so than now. One of Trump's lawyers is Alina Habba, and she was the lead lawyer for Trump during his E. Jean Carroll defamation case. She also represented Trump in his New York fraud trial, which had the same outcome as the Carroll case — Trump was found guilty and is appealing the verdicts. But Habba and her law firm — Habba Madaio & Associates — have been fired by Allen Weisselberg, former CFO for the Trump Organization and one of the co-defendants on the New York fraud trial case, per an April 7 filing with the court. It could mean that this gives Habba more time to focus on Trump. Some, however, seem to think that this could mean Trump might also be thinking about moving to a different lawyer soon.

One person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: "I'm guessing as a Chief Financial Officer Weisselberg understands basic math. He saw Alina Habba parlay a $10 million lawsuit into an $83.3 million judgement against Trump. Weisselberg decided he didn't need that kind of help." Others seemed to agree. One person posted, "She's the kind of attorney that would get you the death penalty for a speeding ticket."