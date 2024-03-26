Donald Trump's Former Lawyers Have Made Their Feelings About Alina Habba Crystal Clear

One thing the majority of people on Donald Trump's team — both past and present — have in common is that they're pretty outspoken, no matter if their opinion is good or bad. Unfortunately for Alina Habba, who took on the undeniably tough task of defending Trump against an ever-increasing list of legal issues since joining his legal team in 2021, she found that out the hard way. While Habba has seen some support from Trump and his followers, including getting plenty of praise from her close friend, former "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Siggy Flicker, Habba has also faced the wrath of members of Trump's former inner circle.

Trump's former lawyers Ty Cobb and Tim Parlatore have made no secret of the fact that they aren't Habba's biggest fans, as they've told the world they were left very unimpressed by the way she's defended the reality star turned former president. After Donald Trump was ordered to pay $83.3 million to E. Jean Carroll in the defamation case she brought against him, Ty Cobb didn't hold back when asked what he thought about Alina Habba. "I think she's handled it in the mafia way," Cobb said during a blunt CNN interview in February 2024.