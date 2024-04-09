Violet Affleck's Voice In New Video Rests Our Case She's Twins With Jennifer Garner
On April 1, 2024, Jennifer Garner announced the tragic loss of her father, William John Garner (who also went by Billy Jack Garner). She shared the news on Instagram with a compilation of photos and videos. After Billy's passing, Christ Church United Methodist livestreamed his celebration of life on Facebook. Billy's grandchildren recited excerpts from Proverbs, including Jennifer's eldest child and mini-me, Violet Affleck. Violet — the daughter of Jennifer and Ben Affleck — was assigned to read Proverbs Chapter 16, Verse 6.
"Hello, I'm Violet Affleck. I'm reading Verse 6," Violet told the congregation. Jennifer's other two children, Fin Affleck and Samuel Affleck, read verses as well, and so did their cousins. Jennifer got up to speak later in the service too, giving a heartfelt eulogy for her father. Jennifer and Violet's voices sounded nearly identical in the livestreamed video, furthering proving that they're practically twins.
This isn't the first time people have felt that way. On X, formerly known as Twitter, someone shared a photo of Violet with her father and Jennifer Lopez. They explained how they just discovered the woman in the photo was Violet and not her mother and said, "So Jennifer Garner gave birth to herself ... "
Violet inherited traits from her father too
Violet Affleck is all grown up and looks more like Jennifer Garner every day, except she's gained her height from Ben Affleck's genetics. She got something else important from Ben, according to Garner. While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter in 2021, Garner explained a time when Violet shared her two cents about the paparazzi as just a kindergartener.
Garner told the outlet, "Violet's hyper-articulate — she is Ben Affleck's daughter, and she stood up on a chair in a little velvet dress, with her hair a bit back and her glasses on and she didn't say her R's right, and she said: 'We didn't ask for this. We don't want these cameras, they're scary. The men are scary, they knock each other over and it's hard to feel like a kid when you're being chased.'" Advocating for famous children is important to Garner, and her testimony helped pass a California law protecting celebrity children from harassment.
Garner has also talked about how responsible Violet is. In a November 2023 interview on "Live with Kelly and Mark," Garner said, "I'm about to have an adult! Three days," referring to Violet's 18th birthday. She said Violet had begun her college search and how, "The excitement and stress go hand in hand. But she's handling it like a champ." Garner even said she didn't have to remind Violet to do things to prepare for college because her eldest was already on top of it.