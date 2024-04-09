Violet Affleck's Voice In New Video Rests Our Case She's Twins With Jennifer Garner

On April 1, 2024, Jennifer Garner announced the tragic loss of her father, William John Garner (who also went by Billy Jack Garner). She shared the news on Instagram with a compilation of photos and videos. After Billy's passing, Christ Church United Methodist livestreamed his celebration of life on Facebook. Billy's grandchildren recited excerpts from Proverbs, including Jennifer's eldest child and mini-me, Violet Affleck. Violet — the daughter of Jennifer and Ben Affleck — was assigned to read Proverbs Chapter 16, Verse 6.

"Hello, I'm Violet Affleck. I'm reading Verse 6," Violet told the congregation. Jennifer's other two children, Fin Affleck and Samuel Affleck, read verses as well, and so did their cousins. Jennifer got up to speak later in the service too, giving a heartfelt eulogy for her father. Jennifer and Violet's voices sounded nearly identical in the livestreamed video, furthering proving that they're practically twins.

This isn't the first time people have felt that way. On X, formerly known as Twitter, someone shared a photo of Violet with her father and Jennifer Lopez. They explained how they just discovered the woman in the photo was Violet and not her mother and said, "So Jennifer Garner gave birth to herself ... "