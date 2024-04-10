All Eyes Will Be On Kate Middleton When Prince Louis Celebrates His Upcoming Birthday

We're certain that Prince Louis will have some kind of birthday celebration with his family, and a royal aide told The Times that Catherine, Princess of Wales and William, Prince of Wales do plan to release a photo of their youngest son in honor of his birthday. "They appreciate the public's love and affection for their children and know there is a public appetite to see them on their birthdays," the aide said.

The young prince's sweet and fun-loving nature has certainly endeared him to royal fans, like when Louis' silly personality stole the show at Queen's Platinum Jubilee. So sharing a photo of Louis could provide a sense of normalcy and a welcome distraction from the drama that the royals have been dealing with in recent weeks. Along with Kate's diagnosis and the swirling conspiracies about Kate's whereabouts after the Mother's Day photo, King Charles III has also been undergoing cancer treatment.

But while we have the answer to question about whether we'll be getting a birthday pic, the other question still remains. Will the photo of Louis be taken by Kate? That, we're much less certain about. All the scrutiny that the Mother's Day photo got was surely stressful for Kate and William. Considering the fact that she's still undergoing cancer treatment and recovery, it would seem likely that she and her family are doing everything they can to reduce stress.