The Bizarre Detail From Tiffany Trump's Wedding That Unsettled The Internet

Tiffany Trump's lavish wedding to Michael Boulos took place at Mar-a-Lago in November 2022. X, formerly known as Twitter, went into a tizzy because of a photo of Tiffany's father Donald Trump walking her down the aisle since it seemed like he flashed a cheesy thumbs-up. However, that's not the only detail about Tiffany's big day that got the internet talking. In fact, people found one thing downright unsettling.

During the reception, a group of dancers did a choreographed routine. They wore gold dresses, black high heels, long black gloves, and black blindfolds, and held tiny bouquets of flowers in their mouths. A video from their performance was shared by The Independent, originally posted in an Instagram Story by a member of the groom's side of the family named Viviane Boulos. The clip was also shared on X after it was posted.

Although it seems the tweet was deleted, Newsweek shared some people's reactions to it. One reportedly wrote, "They hired the jezebels from ['The Handmaid's Tale']," referring to the hit dystopian show inspired by Margaret Atwood's novel of the same name. Another X user referenced pop culture as well, quipping, "'Eyes Wide Shut' theme?? Makes sense to me." The film, starring Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, explores dark, sexual themes.