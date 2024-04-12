What Happened To Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Father? Inside The Tragic Story

Fans of Sean "Diddy" Combs have grown accustomed to seeing his mother, Janice, by his side throughout the years, but his father, Melvin Combs, tragically never got to see his son become the mogul he is today. He was gunned down in 1972 in New York when Diddy was only three years old. The circumstances surrounding Melvin's murder remain partially unclear. However, it has been widely reported that he was also involved in Harlem's street life. Late drug lord Frank Lucas previously said in a chat with Nicky Barnes for New York Magazine in 2007 that Melvin would often be at his home. Additionally, it appears that Combs' father ran into his own legal issues before his death. He'd previously been arrested in 1971 for heroin possession and was found to have $45,000 in cash. His death was linked to a massive drug ring bust, though no one was ever held accountable for his murder.

Combs, who has seven children, has admitted he does not remember much about his father. However, he does believe he got his sense of style from his dad. During a New Yorker profile in September 2002, the Bad Boy founder revealed, "People say we have a similar approach to fashion. They say he was the fliest man around." While this may be true, Janice shielded her son from the true nature of Melvin's untimely demise.