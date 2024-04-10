William's First Post Since Kate's Announcement Confirms What We Suspected About Her Hiatus

Conspiracies about Kate Middleton have been exploding for months as a result of the Princess of Wales' absence from the public eye. Despite the massive support from fans in the wake of her cancer diagnosis announcement on March 22, the conspiracy theories certainly haven't stopped entirely. Folks want to know what's going on within the royal family more than ever, and simultaneously, the public's trust in what the monarchy is saying seems to be at an all-time low. Consequently, William, Prince of Wales' first social media post since Kate's bombshell video is big news. And, despite its seemingly trivial nature, this post does tell fans a few things they've been wondering.

Surely fans would have loved to see William address the goings-on with his family and Kate's health on Instagram. His recent post, however, did anything but. Nothing has been shared on the grid of the Prince and Princess of Wales' Instagram account since Kate's announcement video was posted on March 22. On April 10, a message was shared as an Instagram Story, courtesy of William. On the story, William shared a post from English soccer player Rachel Daly where she announced her retirement. William wrote, "Thank you for so many unforgettable performances with @Lionesses, @racheldaly3. Plenty more goals for Villa now!" He then signed this message with his initial, "W," making it particularly clear that Kate was not involved with the post.