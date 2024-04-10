William's First Post Since Kate's Announcement Confirms What We Suspected About Her Hiatus
Conspiracies about Kate Middleton have been exploding for months as a result of the Princess of Wales' absence from the public eye. Despite the massive support from fans in the wake of her cancer diagnosis announcement on March 22, the conspiracy theories certainly haven't stopped entirely. Folks want to know what's going on within the royal family more than ever, and simultaneously, the public's trust in what the monarchy is saying seems to be at an all-time low. Consequently, William, Prince of Wales' first social media post since Kate's bombshell video is big news. And, despite its seemingly trivial nature, this post does tell fans a few things they've been wondering.
Surely fans would have loved to see William address the goings-on with his family and Kate's health on Instagram. His recent post, however, did anything but. Nothing has been shared on the grid of the Prince and Princess of Wales' Instagram account since Kate's announcement video was posted on March 22. On April 10, a message was shared as an Instagram Story, courtesy of William. On the story, William shared a post from English soccer player Rachel Daly where she announced her retirement. William wrote, "Thank you for so many unforgettable performances with @Lionesses, @racheldaly3. Plenty more goals for Villa now!" He then signed this message with his initial, "W," making it particularly clear that Kate was not involved with the post.
William's post gives fans an increasingly rare sense of normalcy
It's easy to assume that William's choice to break his silence after Kate Middleton's announcement with this particular post was another in a line of recent PR missteps. After all, William ignited a slew of rumors the last time he used his initial to sign off on a statement back in February. Yet, this Instagram story may not be another PR error; it may be designed to give the public a subtle message. When she announced her diagnosis, Kate was clear about her need for privacy, saying, "We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space, and privacy while I complete my treatment." William's Instagram post not only indicates that Kate remains on her break from public duties but also shows that William intends to return to his regularly scheduled programming.
With multiple cancer diagnoses, public feuds, and rumors galore, there has been very little fun or lightness coming from the royal family these days. Seeing William behaving normally, even in this small way, is important for the monarchy to get back on track in the eyes of the world. William is an avid soccer fan, so this is a fitting way for him to speak out on something that is neither controversial nor upsetting. If this post is any indication, Kate isn't returning to her royal role anytime soon, but William is taking the reins.