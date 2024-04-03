All The Conspiracy Theories Kate Middleton's Cancer Announcement Video Has Generated

Mother's Day 2024 is one the world won't soon forget. Royal pundits were excited when Princess Catherine shared a family portrait to celebrate the day in the U.K., but that excitement soon turned into suspicion when prominent news agencies pulled the photo after discovering significant alterations. This was the future queen's first "appearance" after undergoing unspecified abdominal surgery in January. Before long, Catherine confessed to editing the suspicious Mother's Day portrait, leaving the public with even more questions than answers. Conspiracy theorists had a field day, and even some celebrities weighed in with opinions of their own.

This was a media tempest unlike any the palace has endured in recent memory, and as questions about Catherine's whereabouts were posed by the public and the media alike, pressure on Kensington Palace to release a statement kept mounting. Finally, after weeks of speculation, the Prince and Princess of Wales' social media accounts shared a video of Catherine making a shocking announcement: She was diagnosed with cancer and has been undergoing treatment. This left many ashamed of their actions and opinions, and thousands of apologies and well-wishes started pouring in from across the world. But the damage to the palace's reputation may well be irreparable.

Releasing an altered photo to the public left some suspicious, so when Catherine's video dropped, some started looking for signs that it had been altered too. More conspiracy theories started pouring in, leaving many questioning the clip's authenticity, with some hypotheses more bizarre than others.