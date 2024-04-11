Quiet On Set Has Hallmark's Alison Sweeney Reflecting On Her Own Childhood Stardom

Investigation Discovery took on Nickelodeon, and the noxious work environment its child actors were allegedly subjected to, in the shocking exposé "Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids' TV." The initial four episodes of the docuseries premiered in March 2024 and grabbed the attention of 20 million viewers, with a follow-up airing in April. "Quiet on Set" focused on the late 1990s and early 2000s, when super producer Dan Schneider cranked out hits on the kid-centric network like "All That," "The Amanda Show," "Zoey 101," and "Drake & Josh."

In a series of interviews, child actors, as well as other employees, reminisced about the extremely long work days under Schneider's reign, toxic situations, power imbalances, racism, sexual harassment, and even sexual abuse. Before even watching "Quiet on Set," when she'd seen only the previews for the show, Hallmark's "Love and Jane" star Alison Sweeney had flashbacks to her own time as a child star. The actor was only five when she appeared in a Kodak commercial, and by the time Sweeney was eight, she was already guest-starring on primetime hits like "Simon & Simon."

The Hallmark star landed one of her most famous roles at 16, as Sami on "Days of Our Lives." Speaking to Fox News about her reaction to the initial teaser for "Quiet on Set," Sweeney admitted, "I was shocked." She elaborated, "I guess I should say shocked, but not surprised. In fact, when I was watching the trailer, I thought to myself, 'This is exactly what my mother worked so hard to protect me from as a child actor.'"