Janelle Brown Honors Late Son Garrison On His Birthday With Heart-Wrenching Throwback Videos

Janelle Brown often celebrated Garrison Brown beyond just his birthdays. The two frequently spent holidays together, proving their strong bond, and Janelle's last Instagram photo with Garrison was from a Thanksgiving gathering in 2023. Following his untimely passing, Janelle shared a heartfelt group photo from Christmas of the same year, featuring all six kids and their partners, including Garrison. "I had all my children together last Christmas," she captioned the Instagram post, movingly adding, "I am extremely grateful now that we had pictures taken."

Notably, Kody Brown chose not to commemorate Garrison's 26th birthday on his own Instagram account, which came as no surprise given that he isn't usually active on social media. However, a family insider revealed to The U.S. Sun that Kody is really struggling with the loss and that "He's retreated entirely." Another source close to the Browns informed the outlet that Garrison and Kody hadn't fully reconciled their relationship before his death, noting, "From what I know, the last time they really had an interaction was when they met up and had a big argument on camera."

The Brown family said their final goodbyes to Garrison in an emotional funeral service held in Flagstaff, Arizona. Mykelti Padron, Kody and Christine Brown's daughter and Garrison's half-sister, shared a touching message on Patreon, confirming that despite the tragic circumstances, Garrison would have found solace in seeing everybody come together on his behalf (via Instagram).