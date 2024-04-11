Janelle Brown Honors Late Son Garrison On His Birthday With Heart-Wrenching Throwback Videos
In the wake of the heartbreaking death of Garrison Brown, "Sister Wives" stars Kody and Janelle Brown's son, in March 2024, the family's social media platforms have been overwhelmed with an abundance of love and condolences. Garrison would have celebrated his 26th birthday on April 10. In a touching Instagram tribute, Janelle honored his memory with a heart-wrenching montage compiling poignant throwback clips of Garrison celebrating past birthdays, surrounded by lit candles and gifts. Janelle penned a heartfelt caption alongside it. "Happy Birthday, Sweetheart," she wrote. "We are missing you terribly today. It's hard to believe you aren't here anymore."
The mother of six also revealed that the Brown family had honored Garrison's memory on this bittersweet day by visiting his favorite restaurant, Texas Roadhouse. "I still feel you nearby sometimes. And I'm grateful we will see each other again when my journey is completed," Janelle heartbreakingly concluded her post. The reality star's followers flooded the comments section with an outpouring of prayers and messages of support for her and the extended Brown family. Many also shared their own experiences of loss, attempting to offer Janelle a sense of solidarity and comfort as she navigates the most tragic loss a parent could imagine.
The Brown family is struggling in the wake of losing Garrison
Janelle Brown often celebrated Garrison Brown beyond just his birthdays. The two frequently spent holidays together, proving their strong bond, and Janelle's last Instagram photo with Garrison was from a Thanksgiving gathering in 2023. Following his untimely passing, Janelle shared a heartfelt group photo from Christmas of the same year, featuring all six kids and their partners, including Garrison. "I had all my children together last Christmas," she captioned the Instagram post, movingly adding, "I am extremely grateful now that we had pictures taken."
Notably, Kody Brown chose not to commemorate Garrison's 26th birthday on his own Instagram account, which came as no surprise given that he isn't usually active on social media. However, a family insider revealed to The U.S. Sun that Kody is really struggling with the loss and that "He's retreated entirely." Another source close to the Browns informed the outlet that Garrison and Kody hadn't fully reconciled their relationship before his death, noting, "From what I know, the last time they really had an interaction was when they met up and had a big argument on camera."
The Brown family said their final goodbyes to Garrison in an emotional funeral service held in Flagstaff, Arizona. Mykelti Padron, Kody and Christine Brown's daughter and Garrison's half-sister, shared a touching message on Patreon, confirming that despite the tragic circumstances, Garrison would have found solace in seeing everybody come together on his behalf (via Instagram).