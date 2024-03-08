Janelle Brown's Last Photo With Son Garrison Proves Their Strong Bond Before His Death
In March 2024, Garrison Brown, one of the sons of Kody Brown and Janelle Brown, died at age 25. The large Brown family has been featured on the TLC show "Sister Wives," so many viewers of the show were sad to hear the news. Garrison died by suicide, and a tragic detail in his death report clarified his relationship with Kody at the time of his death. The report confirmed that father and son weren't speaking when Garrison died after a falling out. However, Janelle and Garrison seemed to still have been on good terms and fostered a strong bond before Garrison passed away.
On Instagram following Garrison's death, Janelle shared a photograph of her family from Christmas 2023. In the caption, Janelle wrote, "I had all my children together last Christmas. It was amazing as it's hard with everyone's busy lives to coordinate time like this. I am extremely grateful now that we had pictures taken."
Many people in the comments offered their condolences to Janelle and her family. One commenter said, "A beautiful family surrounding their strong, loving, supportive matriarch. I'm so sorry for your loss," with a heart emoji. Another wrote, "This photo is beautiful. Janelle, I'm so sorry. So so sorry. My heart breaks for you."
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.
Janelle Brown loves posting about her children
Janelle Brown and Kody Brown have six children total: Logan Brown, Maddie Brown Brush, Hunter Brown, the late Garrison Brown, Gabriel Brown, and Savanah Brown. Kody, who is a polygamist, has 12 additional children from his other three wives (most biological, three adopted).
Janelle is fairly active on Instagram. It's evident that she loves spending time with her children since she has shared many photos with them. In a post from July 2023, she shared a selfie featuring herself, Gabriel, and Garrison at the movie theater to see "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny." In an Instagram post from Thanksgiving 2023, Janelle posted a photo of Savanah, Garrison, and Gabriel at the dinner table, along with Gabriel's roommates. Janelle spoke about the events of the day, ending the caption with, "It was a great day [smiling emoji]." In another November 2023 post, she said how happy she was to have some of her kids nearby. "One of the reasons I like living in Flagstaff is that 3 of my 6 kids are here! I can randomly get a visit from Gabe or Garrison and Savanah is still at home with me," she wrote.
Although Kody and Garrison were estranged, Kody joined Janelle in sharing heartbreaking words after Garrison's death. They expressed sorrow at the loss of their son and called him, "a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him" (via Instagram).