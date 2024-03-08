Janelle Brown's Last Photo With Son Garrison Proves Their Strong Bond Before His Death

In March 2024, Garrison Brown, one of the sons of Kody Brown and Janelle Brown, died at age 25. The large Brown family has been featured on the TLC show "Sister Wives," so many viewers of the show were sad to hear the news. Garrison died by suicide, and a tragic detail in his death report clarified his relationship with Kody at the time of his death. The report confirmed that father and son weren't speaking when Garrison died after a falling out. However, Janelle and Garrison seemed to still have been on good terms and fostered a strong bond before Garrison passed away.

On Instagram following Garrison's death, Janelle shared a photograph of her family from Christmas 2023. In the caption, Janelle wrote, "I had all my children together last Christmas. It was amazing as it's hard with everyone's busy lives to coordinate time like this. I am extremely grateful now that we had pictures taken."

Many people in the comments offered their condolences to Janelle and her family. One commenter said, "A beautiful family surrounding their strong, loving, supportive matriarch. I'm so sorry for your loss," with a heart emoji. Another wrote, "This photo is beautiful. Janelle, I'm so sorry. So so sorry. My heart breaks for you."

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.