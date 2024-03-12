Garrison Brown's Family Says Their Final Goodbyes In Emotional Funeral Service
Garrison Brown died at 25, and fans of the TLC show "Sister Wives" may recognize him as one of Janelle and Kody Brown's sons. Janelle shared heartbreaking first words on his death after it was announced. The family has now said their final goodbyes to Garrison following his funeral service, with some sharing heartfelt words for Garrison online.
Emma Brown, one of Garrison's cousins, shared an Instagram tribute for him and addressed him by his legal first name, Robert. She also wrote, "i don't even own a picture of you without your contagious smile. i don't know if i have the right words to say i'll miss you. i wish i was able to give you a hug and tell you how much you were loved." Emma mentioned how they were only able to go on one of the trips they had planned and reminisced about the good times they had. She ended her post with, "if there is a god i hope he's giving you peace. i love you robert."
Janelle's last photo with Garrison proves their strong bond before his death, and it seems that he and Christine Brown, another of Kody's ex-wives, had a good relationship with him, too. Christine posted a carousel on Instagram with the caption, "Every photo with Garrison in it is now infinitely more important than ever before. I am scrambling for just another glimpse of such an incredible man, brother, son ... #alwaysbemissed #missyou #notenough."
One post about Garrison was met with criticism
One of Garrison Brown's half-sisters, Mykelti Padron, shared an emotional video on her Patreon account about his death. In the video, reposted to Instagram by an account titled @withoutacrystalball, Padron explained that she and her family traveled to Flagstaff, Arizona, after Garrison died to be with the rest of the Brown family. Padron said, "The bright side of his passing is he's obviously no longer in pain or hurting or sad 'cause he's in a better place. At least, of course, I hope he's in a better place."
Padron also said the whole family was reunited "for the first time in years" and felt that would've made Garrison happy. She said additional family gatherings were planned for the future that would involve some kind of tribute for Garrison and tearfully implored viewers not to send her questions surrounding Garrison's passing.
However, in the post's comments section, many people were unimpressed with Padron's video. One person said, "You don't need to be on patreon exploiting this tragedy." Another said, "It's so unfortunate when a death is what brings a family together ... and a film crew ... I also cannot see any bright side to this incredibly sad situation."