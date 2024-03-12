Garrison Brown's Family Says Their Final Goodbyes In Emotional Funeral Service

Garrison Brown died at 25, and fans of the TLC show "Sister Wives" may recognize him as one of Janelle and Kody Brown's sons. Janelle shared heartbreaking first words on his death after it was announced. The family has now said their final goodbyes to Garrison following his funeral service, with some sharing heartfelt words for Garrison online.

Emma Brown, one of Garrison's cousins, shared an Instagram tribute for him and addressed him by his legal first name, Robert. She also wrote, "i don't even own a picture of you without your contagious smile. i don't know if i have the right words to say i'll miss you. i wish i was able to give you a hug and tell you how much you were loved." Emma mentioned how they were only able to go on one of the trips they had planned and reminisced about the good times they had. She ended her post with, "if there is a god i hope he's giving you peace. i love you robert."

Janelle's last photo with Garrison proves their strong bond before his death, and it seems that he and Christine Brown, another of Kody's ex-wives, had a good relationship with him, too. Christine posted a carousel on Instagram with the caption, "Every photo with Garrison in it is now infinitely more important than ever before. I am scrambling for just another glimpse of such an incredible man, brother, son ... #alwaysbemissed #missyou #notenough."