Donald Trump Jr. And Kimberly Guilfoyle Have Some Unusual Decor In Their Home
If you've ever wondered whether your home decor should display your love of winter holidays or your political affiliation, you could always take a page from Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle's book and do both. Guilfoyle celebrated her 55th birthday in early March 2024 with a lavish party inside her Florida house, which apparently boasts some unusual decorations.
According to Page Six, the conservative couple keeps a Christmas tree on display in their lavish home year-round. But instead of candy cane baubles and Santa Clauses, the decorative fir tree features pro-Trump ornaments like red MAGA hats and "Let's Go Brandon" trinkets. Sources told Page Six the political duo calls their year-round decor their "Patriot Tree."
Although Guilfoyle and Trump haven't shared photos of their star-spangled tree, the patriotic decor was spotted in partygoers' social media posts from the birthday bash. The red, white, and blue tree, tucked into a corner of the couple's mansion, is displayed beside a stylized graffiti portrait of former President Donald Trump.
Kimberly Guilfoyle's 55th birthday bash was full of elaborate, flashy decor
Former Fox News correspondent Kimberly Guilfoyle's 55th birthday celebration was a lavish, "Casino Royale"-themed affair. The birthday girl sported a sequined, hot pink mini-dress and took photos alongside friends and family, including Lara and Eric Trump, Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulous, and Guilfoyle's teenage son, Ronan Anthony. Other guests included designer Oscar Lopez, "Bachelor" star Lorenzo Borghese, and pop star Jon Secada.
In true Trump fashion, the festivities were lavish and exciting. Aerialists and other performers in eye-catching metallic outfits displayed their talents on portable aerial hoops and in various walkways in the expansive backyard area. The massive inground swimming pool was full of multi-colored, decorative balloons, and the entire Floridian estate was aglow with washes of rainbow light. According to Page Six's anonymous sources, poker tables were available for the guests to enjoy.
Borghese offered an inside look into the party in an Instagram reel, which featured ice sculptures, impressive food displays, a live band, elaborate cocktails, champagne fountains, and a game of pool next to Guilfoyle and Trump Jr.'s beloved Patriot Tree.
Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. are enjoying life in their exclusive Florida community
Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. first moved to Florida following former President Donald Trump's failed bid for re-election in November 2020. The New York Post announced the conservative couple's change in locale in January 2021, citing an anonymous source who told the publication, "There is no way they can stay in New York. They'd be tortured in the streets."
Luckily, the duo had an insanely lavish life to escape to in their exclusive, wealthy community of Jupiter, Florida. Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. bought two multi-million dollar mansions in Admirals Cove, a gated community roughly 25 minutes away from the former president's Mar-a-Lago residence. The couple's primary residence is an $11 million mansion with seven bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. Guilfoyle also purchased the house next door for $9.5 million.
In an Instagram post featuring pics from her birthday party, Guilfoyle wrote, "Thankful for the gift of another year and the opportunity to create new memories." And indeed, with two waterfront Florida mansions at their disposal, we don't doubt the Guilfoyle-Trump family has countless more extravagant memories to create in Jupiter, Florida.