Donald Trump Jr. And Kimberly Guilfoyle Have Some Unusual Decor In Their Home

If you've ever wondered whether your home decor should display your love of winter holidays or your political affiliation, you could always take a page from Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle's book and do both. Guilfoyle celebrated her 55th birthday in early March 2024 with a lavish party inside her Florida house, which apparently boasts some unusual decorations.

According to Page Six, the conservative couple keeps a Christmas tree on display in their lavish home year-round. But instead of candy cane baubles and Santa Clauses, the decorative fir tree features pro-Trump ornaments like red MAGA hats and "Let's Go Brandon" trinkets. Sources told Page Six the political duo calls their year-round decor their "Patriot Tree."

Although Guilfoyle and Trump haven't shared photos of their star-spangled tree, the patriotic decor was spotted in partygoers' social media posts from the birthday bash. The red, white, and blue tree, tucked into a corner of the couple's mansion, is displayed beside a stylized graffiti portrait of former President Donald Trump.