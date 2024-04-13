The Truth About Diddy's Relationship With Mary J. Blige
Sean "Diddy" Combs and Mary J. Blige's close friendship might be on the rocks as of 2024. In March, Homeland Security agents and local law enforcement authorities raided the hip-hop mogul's homes in Los Angeles and Miami as part of an ongoing investigation. While the reason for it hasn't been disclosed as of yet, several outlets reported that it relates to Diddy's shocking allegations surrounding sex trafficking and sexual abuse. Certain celebs like Aubrey O'Day haven't held back on Diddy's turmoil after years of calling him out, arguing that it's about time. Likewise, his former partner and protégé, Cassie, released a powerful statement in response to her ex-boyfriend's home raids.
Blige took a less direct route as she appeared to be subtly shading her frequent collaborator with a cryptic Instagram post shared on the same day the raids took place. The captionless photo featured a quote that read: "Unfortunately, a lot of you all met me when I lacked boundaries and was a people pleaser. Let me reintroduce myself. I burn bridges as needed." Many people in the comments section believed that the Grammy winner was making it clear she didn't associate with Diddy anymore even though Blige previously credited him with helping kickstart her career. The "Family Affair" singer's path crossed with the producer's when she signed with his then-employer, Uptown Records, in 1989.
Diddy went on to act as a producer on her first two albums, "What's the 411?" and "My Life." However, the musical duo and longtime pals went their separate ways after those initial two releases, and Blige later confirmed the reason for their professional split.
Mary J. Blige once considered Diddy an 'inspiration'
According to a 2003 MTV News article, Mary J. Blige and Sean "Diddy" Combs had phenomenal chemistry while collaborating on her first two records. However, the iconic singer's substance abuse issues greatly affected their working relationship. Blige elaborated that things eventually got bad enough that Diddy didn't want anything to do with her. It took some time for her to finally accept that he'd made the right decision because she was a loose cannon.
The "One" hitmaker felt that many people doubted that she could be successful without Combs, but needless to say, Blige proved them all wrong. The musical duo weren't apart for long, however, joining forces again on 2003's "Hooked" and they continued to collaborate in the subsequent years. Their bond still seemed strong in 2023, when Blige was a featured artist on Diddy's "Off the Grid" album. Earlier in the year, she reflected on the rapper's impact on her career.
"Puff was a huge inspiration for me," the "Family Affair" singer asserted in an interview with People. "He wanted all of this for me more than I wanted it myself." As a newcomer to the industry, Blige didn't have high hopes that she'd be successful. However, Diddy challenged her perspective just by being himself: "He was such a good thing for me because I needed what he had, to be excited to be seen, to have the lights on him. But it took some years to grow into that."
He was one of her biggest supporters in the early days
Sean "Diddy" Combs noted in Mary J. Blige's 2021 documentary "My Life" that he believed in her musical talents from the moment he heard Blige sing. Combs elaborated that she chose to sing a cappella for their first meet, and he was immediately floored by how her uniquely soulful voice was a reflection of the tragic story of Blige's childhood. Diddy also pointed out that he knew inherently that a lot of Black women would see themselves in her struggles and feel empowered by her music.
The "Real Love" hitmaker shared that Diddy's consistent encouragement during the early days of her career helped her gain self-confidence. Given all this, it's unsurprising that he was there to cheer her on when she received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018. A YouTube video from the special day also showed the super producer gushing about her talents and singing "Happy Birthday" to his longtime friend and collaborator. Blige returned the favor in 2020 through a short and sweet Instagram birthday tribute where she referred to him as family.
Combs also seemed to hold Blige in high regard based on his statements in the 2023 People interview. "More than being my sister and my best friend, she will forever be a pioneer and the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, who remains an unstoppable force that can accomplish anything she sets her mind to," he gushed. Diddy also praised her exceptional songwriting skills and dubbed her a trailblazer. Given his legal issues, though, their relationship may be over for good.