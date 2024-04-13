The Truth About Diddy's Relationship With Mary J. Blige

Sean "Diddy" Combs and Mary J. Blige's close friendship might be on the rocks as of 2024. In March, Homeland Security agents and local law enforcement authorities raided the hip-hop mogul's homes in Los Angeles and Miami as part of an ongoing investigation. While the reason for it hasn't been disclosed as of yet, several outlets reported that it relates to Diddy's shocking allegations surrounding sex trafficking and sexual abuse. Certain celebs like Aubrey O'Day haven't held back on Diddy's turmoil after years of calling him out, arguing that it's about time. Likewise, his former partner and protégé, Cassie, released a powerful statement in response to her ex-boyfriend's home raids.

Blige took a less direct route as she appeared to be subtly shading her frequent collaborator with a cryptic Instagram post shared on the same day the raids took place. The captionless photo featured a quote that read: "Unfortunately, a lot of you all met me when I lacked boundaries and was a people pleaser. Let me reintroduce myself. I burn bridges as needed." Many people in the comments section believed that the Grammy winner was making it clear she didn't associate with Diddy anymore even though Blige previously credited him with helping kickstart her career. The "Family Affair" singer's path crossed with the producer's when she signed with his then-employer, Uptown Records, in 1989.

Diddy went on to act as a producer on her first two albums, "What's the 411?" and "My Life." However, the musical duo and longtime pals went their separate ways after those initial two releases, and Blige later confirmed the reason for their professional split.