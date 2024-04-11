HGTV Star Chip Gaines' Out-Of-Touch Take On Money Totally Backfires

Despite facing financial struggles before finding success as a reality star on HGTV's mega-hit "Fixer Upper," Chip Gaines seems to have developed a somewhat out-of-touch perspective on money. While speaking to People in 2020, his wife, Joanna Gaines, revealed that they used to struggle financially even though Chip was already flipping houses at the time. "I remember when we first got married, the only money we had was what was in Chip's pocket," she recalled.

Fast forward to 2024, and Chip seems to have forgotten the trouble he used to be in. The HGTV star took to his X, formerly Twitter, account to share his take on Scott Drew, the head basketball coach at Baylor University, who was rumored to be considering an offer from the Kentucky Wildcats. It all started when Barstool Kentucky, a sports account, posted a humorous tweet suggesting that Chip and Joanna should be kept away from Drew.

Following that, a Kentucky-based basketball fan jokingly remarked, "You don't wanna go band for band with us, Chip." He responded, "Money is boring [...] Everybody's got money. We've got God on our side," accompanied by an eye-rolling and winking emoji. While Chip was attempting to imply that Drew's decision wouldn't be solely based on a higher salary, his attempt at humor backfired, drawing criticism from many users for its perceived ignorance.