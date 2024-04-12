What Has Charlie Sheen Been Up To Since Leaving Two And A Half Men?
After years of chaos, Charlie Sheen became realistic about his future in Hollywood. Starring in the successful sitcom "Two and a Half Men," drugs and alcohol would derail his career. Series creator Chuck Lorre eventually fired him after he verbally assaulted the producer in 2011. Despite his difficulties, he wasn't a complete Hollywood pariah. He snagged a few roles in subsequent years, including starring in the TV version of "Anger Management" from 2012 to 2014, as well as spoofing himself and the "Paranormal Activity" films in 2013's "Scary Movie V." That year, Sheen also appeared as Mr. President in the Robert Rodriguez action/comedy "Machete Kills" and was credited with his real name, Carlos Estevez.
Post-"Two and a Half Men" would be a difficult journey for Sheen, but the support of his father, legendary actor Martin Sheen, helped him get to rehab, and Martin stood by his son. Charlie finally got sober in 2017 and proudly explained to People In December 2023: "Next month, I'll be six years sober. I have a very consistent lifestyle now. It's all about single dad stuff and raising my 14-year-old twin boys, Max and Bob."
In February 2024, former "Two and a Half Men" costar John Cryer was on The View, and when asked if he would ever participate in a reunion, he stated that he was glad Charlie had turned his life around, but "I don't know if I want to get in business with him for any length of time."
Charlie Sheen's return to TV was announced in 2022
In March 2022, a fan posted a video of a panel at the NFT | LA conference on X, formerly Twitter, which included Charlie Sheen and writer/producer Doug Ellin. They were discussing Ellin's new series called "Ramble On," a show about celebrities trying to jumpstart their careers and help actors trying to make a name for themselves in Hollywood. Ellin stated that the new series would be "Charlie Sheen's return to TV," which prompted the audience to cheer. In a low voice, Sheen said, "It's about f***ing time, eh?"
As of April 2024, only a pilot has been made. On Action Park Media's podcast discussing "Ramble On" — which the creator described on Instagram as "The 'Ramble On' official podcast of our not yet official TV show" — Ellin explained that it took nearly three years, from inception to filming, to get it made. "97% of the people who see this pilot," he stated, "really, really like it."
He shared his frustration that despite having a pilot in the can, he was still shopping the series around and that it was a painfully long experience, similar to the one he had when he created the cult favorite show, "Entourage." Many cast members from that show, including Kevin Dillon and Kevin Connolly, appear in "Ramble On," and Ellin is hopeful that the series will one day find a broadcast home.
Charlie Sheen and Chuck Lorre buried the hatchet
Things improved further for Charlie Sheen when he and Chuck Lorre finally made peace. In December 2023, he told People that Lorre contacted him about appearing in a new show called "Bookie." "Chuck reached out [and] said, 'Hey, it's time to bury the hatchet. It's time for us to give each other a hug. And remember the great stuff that we did together,'" Sheen explained, and he subsequently appeared in two episodes.
In between gigs, Sheen has been active on social media, and in May 2023, he took time to praise his father, Martin Sheen, and brother Emilio Estevez, for a re-release of their film, "The Way," which Estevez directed. "If you missed it the first time around, or yearn to recapture where it took you, now is your chance," he wrote on X, adding, "Hands down a modern masterpiece! SO proud of my big bro Emilio and our brilliant father Martin Sheen."
In April of that year, he got silly and hilariously tweeted to Elon Musk, "dear @elonmusk i'm sorry your fancy rocket exploded in spectacular fashion. I'm certain you'll build an even bigger and more explody one. now, may i please have my blue check back? it would mean a lot to me. thank you in advance, sincerely – c sheen." He was referring to the fact that Musk had removed verified blue checkmarks from the handle of nearly every user with one, but a day later, Sheen's was restored.