What Has Charlie Sheen Been Up To Since Leaving Two And A Half Men?

After years of chaos, Charlie Sheen became realistic about his future in Hollywood. Starring in the successful sitcom "Two and a Half Men," drugs and alcohol would derail his career. Series creator Chuck Lorre eventually fired him after he verbally assaulted the producer in 2011. Despite his difficulties, he wasn't a complete Hollywood pariah. He snagged a few roles in subsequent years, including starring in the TV version of "Anger Management" from 2012 to 2014, as well as spoofing himself and the "Paranormal Activity" films in 2013's "Scary Movie V." That year, Sheen also appeared as Mr. President in the Robert Rodriguez action/comedy "Machete Kills" and was credited with his real name, Carlos Estevez.

Post-"Two and a Half Men" would be a difficult journey for Sheen, but the support of his father, legendary actor Martin Sheen, helped him get to rehab, and Martin stood by his son. Charlie finally got sober in 2017 and proudly explained to People In December 2023: "Next month, I'll be six years sober. I have a very consistent lifestyle now. It's all about single dad stuff and raising my 14-year-old twin boys, Max and Bob."

In February 2024, former "Two and a Half Men" costar John Cryer was on The View, and when asked if he would ever participate in a reunion, he stated that he was glad Charlie had turned his life around, but "I don't know if I want to get in business with him for any length of time."