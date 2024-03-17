Inside Charlie Sheen And Martin Sheen's Father-Son Bond

Iconic actor Martin Sheen's role as Captain Benjamin L. Willard in Francis Ford Coppola's legendary film "Apocalypse Now" cemented him as a true Hollywood star. More recently, audiences know him as President Josiah Bartlett on the hit series "The West Wing" (1999-2006). Born in Ohio as Ramon Antonio Gerard Estevez, he married Janet Sheen in 1961, and they subsequently welcomed three boys and a girl; Emilio Estevez, Charlie Sheen, Ramón Estevez, and Renée Estevez, all of whom followed in their father's footsteps to become actors.

Charlie, meanwhile, carved out a prolific Hollywood career with such films as "Platoon" (1986) and "Wall Street" (1987) and became one of America's highest-paid actors as Charlie Harper on the hit 2000s sitcom "Two and a Half Men," earning a whopping $1.25 million per episode. But Charlie has battled some personal demons, much like his father, who has admitted to being severely intoxicated on the set of "Apocalypse Now," but continued filming.

Martin has been there for Charlie as he, too, dealt with substance abuse. Dad Martin told the London Telegraph, "I know what hell he's living in. I've had psychotic episodes in public. One of them was on camera — the opening scene of 'Apocalypse Now,'" adding that courage was key to regaining control of one's life (via The Things). Father and son remain close, even acting together in the movie "Cadence" in 1990.