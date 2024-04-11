Melania Trump's Former Aide Claims Donald's Hush Money Case Is Rocking Their Marriage
While Former President Donald Trump is reportedly trying his hardest to get his "hush-money" case trial delayed, his wife, Former First Lady Melania Trump, is suffering in silence. The upcoming trial seeks to prove that Donald gave money to Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal before the 2016 election to prevent them from going public about their illicit affairs. Prosecutors believe Donald went against election laws surrounding voter transparency by altering his financial records to keep the payments a secret.
Amidst all the legal drama sits Melania, who seems to have mentally checked out a while ago. While speaking to CNN, the former first lady's ex-staffer, Stephanie Grisham, claimed that she witnessed Melania's reaction as the news about her husband's alleged affair with Daniels broke in 2018. "She didn't take it lightly at all," Grisham recalled. She added that their relationship suffered even more when Melania learned that he might've had sexual relations with McDougal too. The former aide explained how Melania made her annoyance clear to the world and her husband: "She refused to walk out to Marine One with him because she didn't want to be like Hillary Clinton and [stand] by her man."
Grisham acknowledged that the former model could prove extremely useful to the trial by painting her husband in a better light. She reckons that Melania is most likely urging her husband to fight tooth and nail to save them from the further humiliation of losing in court, concluding, "I can guarantee you that she's not happy right now and that he's quite worried about [the trial]."
Melania Trump's faith in her husband seems to be waning
Initially, Former First Lady Melania Trump didn't seem to be losing any sleep over her husband, Former President Donald Trump's, alleged affair with Stormy Daniels. When the topic was brought up during her October 2018 appearance on "Good Morning America," Melania simply stated she had bigger fish to fry than dealing with Daniels' supposed lies. She also stressed that she had her husband's back always and trusted that he hadn't been unfaithful.
However, a few years later, her former aide, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, released a tape that seemingly featured Melania calling Daniels a "porn hooker" during a conversation about her Vogue cover (via Newsweek). The adult film star clapped back through a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, quipping, "Hahaha! Although I wasn't paid for sex and therefore technically not a 'hooker' I'll take being that over what you are any day." Since then, there have been quite a few signs that Melania and Donald's marriage might be on the rocks, and things only seem to have worsened between them due to his neverending legal issues.
When the former first lady stood by her husband's side at an April 2024 fundraiser, social media users noted that she looked visibly uncomfortable. Melania's former aide, Wolkloff, shared the sentiment as she took to X to argue that Melania looked like the walls were slowly closing in on her. It's worth noting that, just a short while prior, a body language expert told us that Melania and Donald were disconnected at her mother's funeral.