Melania Trump's Former Aide Claims Donald's Hush Money Case Is Rocking Their Marriage

While Former President Donald Trump is reportedly trying his hardest to get his "hush-money" case trial delayed, his wife, Former First Lady Melania Trump, is suffering in silence. The upcoming trial seeks to prove that Donald gave money to Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal before the 2016 election to prevent them from going public about their illicit affairs. Prosecutors believe Donald went against election laws surrounding voter transparency by altering his financial records to keep the payments a secret.

Amidst all the legal drama sits Melania, who seems to have mentally checked out a while ago. While speaking to CNN, the former first lady's ex-staffer, Stephanie Grisham, claimed that she witnessed Melania's reaction as the news about her husband's alleged affair with Daniels broke in 2018. "She didn't take it lightly at all," Grisham recalled. She added that their relationship suffered even more when Melania learned that he might've had sexual relations with McDougal too. The former aide explained how Melania made her annoyance clear to the world and her husband: "She refused to walk out to Marine One with him because she didn't want to be like Hillary Clinton and [stand] by her man."

Grisham acknowledged that the former model could prove extremely useful to the trial by painting her husband in a better light. She reckons that Melania is most likely urging her husband to fight tooth and nail to save them from the further humiliation of losing in court, concluding, "I can guarantee you that she's not happy right now and that he's quite worried about [the trial]."