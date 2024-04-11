Body Language Expert Tells Us The Sign O.J. Simpson Wasn't Truthful About Health In Video Before Death

The April 11, 2024, announcement of O.J. Simpson's death from cancer came as a shock to many. However, there had been indicators that the former football star's health was in decline after he initially revealed in May 2023 that he'd been diagnosed with the disease and underwent treatment. One of the most troubling signs came on February 11, 2024, when Simpson posted a video update about his condition, which one body language expert believes gave off subtle clues about the true nature of his illness.

In that one-minute, 38-second video posted on X, formerly Twitter, the NFL Hall-of-Famer thanked fans for their well wishes and stated, "My health is good. I mean, obviously I'm dealing with some issues. I think I'm just about over it, and I'll be back on that golf course hopefully in a couple of weeks." Speaking with The List, Traci Brown, founder of Bodylanguagetrainer.com, suggests that Simpson's movements tell a different story.

I'm from the Bay and I'm going with Bay!!! Lets go @49ers pic.twitter.com/MoO9TELc8B — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) February 11, 2024

"This video is more interesting. He says his health is good, then corrects himself to say he's just about over it. He shakes his head 'no' when he says just about over it. He's looking to our left as he makes the statements, which likely indicates he's constructing the info or making it up. So there are clues laced through this that things weren't as he claimed," Brown explained. This could mean that Simpson wished to keep the tragic details of his diagnosis private.