Health Issues Brittany Mahomes Has Publicly Addressed
NFL wife Brittany Mahomes has been relatively open about her family and life, including the health issues that she and her family have faced. In August 2023, Brittany and her Kansas City Chiefs star husband, Patrick Mahomes, revealed that their baby boy Bronze was rushed to the emergency room after learning he was allergic to peanuts. Fortunately, their son made it through his terrifying ordeal, but Brittany would later let her social media followers know about her own illnesses.
In October 2023, she took to Instagram to announce that she had been impacted by a stomach virus, which first struck Bronze and her daughter Sterling. In a Story post, the former soccer player wrote, "Welp Guys, whatever the hell this bug is has now got me too" [via Sportskeeda]. She and her children would overcome this, but Brittany has publicly addressed additional conditions she is facing, one of which is much more serious and may be related to her giving birth.
Brittany Mahomes fractured her back
The Kansas City Current co-owner offered a troubling update to her online followers on March 6, 2024. In another Instagram Story, Brittany Mahomes shared that she had injured her back. She wrote, "Just your daily reminder: Once you have kids please take care of your pelvic floor. Seriously. From: A girl with a fractured back" [via E! News]. The mom didn't elaborate on how she sustained the injury, but being that the pelvic floor is connected to the lower back, many range of movements could have made a fracture possible, especially when there is weakness in the pelvic region following childbirth.
These types of conditions are common in women after having kids. According to Baptist Health, new mothers may experience pelvic floor problems, with symptoms such as urinary or fecal incontinence, discomfort during sexual intercourse, and constipation, among others. Treatment for this condition includes a variety of remedies, such as improving posture and movement and kegel exercises. While it's unknown what type of care Mahomes sought, she revealed shortly after her health update that she went on vacation with her children, a sign that the mom was feeling better. Unfortunately, a skin condition would also pose another challenge for Mahomes.
Brittany Mahomes shared her struggles with skin outbreaks
As March 2024 came to a close, Brittany Mahomes made another troubling revelation, this time concerning a face breakout. Mahomes, who regularly shares her makeup-free looks, posted a photo online and explained that a mysterious flare-up of bumps was mostly impacting the area around her mouth. In a follow-up image, the fitness instructor zoomed in on her lips, giving her supporters an up-close look at the pimples and discoloration she was dealing with. This time, the influencer urged viewers to send her tips to combat the disorder.
After the suggestions flooded in, Mahomes concluded that she believed she had perioral dermatitis. According to the National Institutes of Health, this condition is characterized by small inflammatory papules and pustules or pink, scaly patches that gather around the mouth. Brittany did not share what type of treatment she underwent to clear her skin. However, the transparent sports mom seemed to be in good spirits even after the admission. She continued to post images of her children and even her drastic redhead transformation, which she unveiled in April 2024.