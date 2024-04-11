Brittany Mahomes' Drastic Hair Transformation Is Red Hot (Literally)

Former pro soccer player turned WAG extraordinaire Brittany Mahomes' stunning transformation proves that blondes might have more fun, but redheads have more spice. The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes debuted her new ginger locks on Instagram on April 10, 2024, and fans are loving the drastic change from her usual golden blonde tresses.

The mother of two debuted her new look in a gorgeous photo set, which featured Brittany rocking red hair in both a tousled updo á la Pamela Anderson and worn down in loose waves. Parted down the middle with sweeping curtain bangs, the rich auburn color accentuated her light blue eyes and warm skin tone.

She also shared sneak peeks at her new style in a couple of photos on her Instagram story, posing in a casual-chic sweatsuit with her young daughter, Sterling, and a solo selfie in a black bandeau, accessorized by her massive diamond wedding ring.