Brittany Mahomes' Drastic Hair Transformation Is Red Hot (Literally)
Former pro soccer player turned WAG extraordinaire Brittany Mahomes' stunning transformation proves that blondes might have more fun, but redheads have more spice. The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes debuted her new ginger locks on Instagram on April 10, 2024, and fans are loving the drastic change from her usual golden blonde tresses.
The mother of two debuted her new look in a gorgeous photo set, which featured Brittany rocking red hair in both a tousled updo á la Pamela Anderson and worn down in loose waves. Parted down the middle with sweeping curtain bangs, the rich auburn color accentuated her light blue eyes and warm skin tone.
She also shared sneak peeks at her new style in a couple of photos on her Instagram story, posing in a casual-chic sweatsuit with her young daughter, Sterling, and a solo selfie in a black bandeau, accessorized by her massive diamond wedding ring.
Brittany Mahomes is no stranger to spicing up her look
While Brittany Mahomes' transformation from honey blonde to vibrant redhead might seem dramatic and unexpected, the professional athlete is known for shaking — and spicing — her look up from time to time. Sports Illustrated announced its partnership with Mahomes as a 2024 Rookie in an extra spicy bikini video that featured Mahomes posing and smiling on the beach.
Mahomes has also been known to turn heads in wildly expensive outfits, including customized jackets she wears while supporting her football star husband and designer ensembles she rocks on date nights, girls' nights out, and other public appearances. Indeed, her new hairstyle is the latest way Mahomes has successfully experimented with her style.
We aren't the only ones who love Mahomes' new look, either. The reactions on her April Instagram post ranged from flabbergasted to lovestruck, with one user commenting, "Holy moly this was ur move Britt!" "Plz don't let it be a wig Queen," wrote another. While we're unsure whether this played into her decision to switch up her hair, it doesn't hurt that red just so happens to be one of the colors of her hubby's football team.