Lawyer Tells Us How The Goldman's Settlement Could Impact O.J. Simpson's Heirs

The death of O.J. Simpson at age 76 has left one major issue unresolved. Though he was famously acquitted of the 1994 murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman, he was found guilty of wrongful death in a 1997 civil trial and ordered to pay $33.5 million to the Goldman family. Simpson never paid the full sum, so that remainder with interest, per the Daily Mail, is now more than $100 million. Does the death of the former football great wipe away that debt? Not a chance, says our legal expert.

The List spoke exclusively to Arash Sadat, a partner in the L.A.-based legal firm Mills Sadat Dowlat LLP. He explained the Goldmans have the right to go to probate court and claim their share of the judgment from Simpson's estate. "The executor of the estate can accept or reject the claim," he explained. "If the executor accepts, they pay. If they reject the claim, then the Goldmans can file an enforcement action to obtain a court order to satisfy the judgment and get the amount that's owed to them."

If the Goldmans are successful, then O.J. Simpson's children could be left empty-handed. He has four surviving adult children; a fifth child, daughter Aaren, died in a tragic accident at just one year old. "If the Goldmans' claim exceeds the value of the estate, they (and any other creditors) would get it all," Sadat said. "O.J.'s heirs would get nothing. Creditors get paid before heirs."