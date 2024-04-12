Goldman Family Member Breaks Their Silence After O.J. Simpson's Death

Following the death of O.J. Simpson, who "succumbed to his battle with cancer," as his family shared on X (formerly Twitter), Fred Goldman broke his silence. The father of the late Ron Goldman, who was murdered alongside Simpson's ex-wife, Nicole Brown, in 1994, didn't hold back when talking about the man he believed was responsible for his son's tragic death.

"The only thing I have to say is, it's just a further reminder of Ron being gone all these years," Fred told NBC News via a phone call, adding firmly, "It's no great loss to the world," referring to Simpson's death. David Cook, one of the Goldmans' attorneys, echoed the sentiment in his own statement to The Independent, saying, "[Simpson] died without penance."

Simpson, who was a famed NFL athlete and Hollywood celebrity at the time, quickly became the prime suspect in the double murder case. Notably, he and Brown had separated two years prior after a tumultuous seven-year marriage marred by domestic violence. Despite their divorce in 1992, Simpson was reportedly continuously possessive of Brown. According to Ron's friends, he and Brown were just friends, the Los Angeles Times reported. At the time of their deaths, Ron was 25, while Brown was 35 years old.