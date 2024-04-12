Goldman Family Member Breaks Their Silence After O.J. Simpson's Death
Following the death of O.J. Simpson, who "succumbed to his battle with cancer," as his family shared on X (formerly Twitter), Fred Goldman broke his silence. The father of the late Ron Goldman, who was murdered alongside Simpson's ex-wife, Nicole Brown, in 1994, didn't hold back when talking about the man he believed was responsible for his son's tragic death.
"The only thing I have to say is, it's just a further reminder of Ron being gone all these years," Fred told NBC News via a phone call, adding firmly, "It's no great loss to the world," referring to Simpson's death. David Cook, one of the Goldmans' attorneys, echoed the sentiment in his own statement to The Independent, saying, "[Simpson] died without penance."
Simpson, who was a famed NFL athlete and Hollywood celebrity at the time, quickly became the prime suspect in the double murder case. Notably, he and Brown had separated two years prior after a tumultuous seven-year marriage marred by domestic violence. Despite their divorce in 1992, Simpson was reportedly continuously possessive of Brown. According to Ron's friends, he and Brown were just friends, the Los Angeles Times reported. At the time of their deaths, Ron was 25, while Brown was 35 years old.
The Goldmans had a hard time accepting the 1995 verdict
When O.J. Simpson was charged in 1994, rather than surrendering, he attempted to evade arrest by sending the police on a car chase, hiding in the back of a car driven by a friend. Known as the "Bronco chase," the incident didn't help Simpson, as he was ultimately captured and brought to trial.
Famously dubbed "The Trial of the Century," O.J. Simpson's court case was heavily televised. Despite significant evidence against Simpson, including DNA evidence at the murder scene, circumstantial evidence, and suspicious behavior on the night of the murders, he was found not guilty. It was widely believed that the jury's decision to let Simpson walk free was influenced by racial tensions, as systemic racism was a significant issue between African Americans and the LAPD during the early 1990s. Following Simpson's acquisition, Fred Goldman claimed that Simpson's lawyer employed racial tactics to sway the criminal jury away from evidence indicating the athlete's culpability, CNN reported.
Following the criminal trial, the Goldman and Brown families pursued a civil judgment against Simpson. The civil jury found Simpson liable for both murders, awarding the families $33.5 million in compensatory damages. During an appearance on "Good Morning America" in 2017, Goldman said the victory was a small step in the right direction "for other victims and survivors."
Fred Goldman never had a problem telling the world how he really felt about O.J. Simpson
Despite prevailing in the civil case against O.J. Simpson, the families of Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman have yet to receive full compensation for the awarded amount. David Cook revealed that Simpson's failure to pay has resulted in the sum growing to over $100 million, as per the Daily Mail. Even after his death, Simpson's heirs could be impacted by the outstanding settlement, as the Goldmans have pledged to pursue Simpson's real estate as well as his children's assets. The late Simpson had five children.
Notably, Fred Goldman, along with his daughter Kim, released a longer statement to the media following Simpson's death, as reported by the Los Angeles Times. "The news of Ron's killer passing away is a mixed bag of complicated emotions and reminds us that the journey through grief is not linear," the Goldmans said. "For three decades, we tirelessly pursued justice for Ron and Nicole, and despite a civil judgment and his confession in 'If I Did It,' the hope for true accountability has ended," they poignantly concluded.
In 1997, the family authored a book titled "His Name Is Ron: Our Search for Justice," wherein Fred openly conveyed his hatred towards Simpson. "I believe this world would be a better place without you. There is nothing more to say," he wrote.