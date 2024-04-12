Critics See Outlet's Mix-Up Of Trump For O.J. Simpson As Sign Of Ex-President's Legal Future

In April 2024, O.J. Simpson died at 76 years old following his prostate cancer diagnosis. When the Los Angeles Times published an obituary for the late Simpson, they made a glaring error: they originally switched Simpson's name with Donald Trump's name when describing Simpson leaving prison in 2017. A screenshot of the typo was shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, and the mistake read: "Long before the city woke up on a fall morning in 2017, Trump walked out of Lovelock Correctional Center outside Reno, a free man for the first time in 9 years."

After the typo was discovered, the L.A. Times switched "Trump" for "Simpson" and included a note, timestamped April 11, 2024 at 2:39 p.m., explaining what happened. However, Trump's critics felt the mistake was a sign, especially after his mounting lawsuits.

The post on X sharing the original typo included one reply that simply said, "Freudian slip," referring to a phenomenon where someone misspeaks and it's indicative of their subconscious thoughts or feelings. Another said, "A slip from an alternative universe? Let's all manifest it to make it happen!"