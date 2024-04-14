Inside Morgan Wallen's Legal Issues
Controversial country musician Morgan Wallen may be known for popular songs such as "You Proof" and "Sand In My Boots," but he has also made headlines for a string of concerning legal issues. The first sign of trouble came about in January 2016, when Wallen was arrested in Nashville and charged with misdemeanor driving under the influence. Coincidentally, this was the same year that Wallen released his debut single, "The Way I Talk," under Big Loud Records, which would achieve three-times platinum status. This could be why the case was expunged, and further updates were kept private.
In May 2020, Wallen was arrested yet again after getting rowdy inside Kid Rock's Honky Tonk, also in Nashville, Tennessee. Staff asked him to leave multiple times, with security guards eventually removing him. Per an arrest affidavit obtained by WKRN, Wallen was visibly drunk and argued with several people nearby. Officers took him into custody for public intoxication. After bailing out of jail, he claimed in a since-deleted tweet that he and his friends were only horseplaying around when things took a serious turn. "We didn't mean any harm, and we want to say sorry to any bar staff or anyone that was affected," Wallen wrote. Sadly, his troubles didn't stop there, with even a fan taking him to court.
Morgan Wallen was sued for canceling a show
In April 2023, Morgan Wallen was forced to cancel his Oxford, Mississippi, show after losing his voice. Unfortunately, by the time the announcement came, thousands of fans had already packed out the Vaught Hemingway Stadium. This angered fans, with at least one filing a lawsuit over the inconvenience. Prentiss County resident Brandi Burcham filed the claim in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Mississippi, seeking compensation for money she spent on accommodations, travel, and other expenses related to the night.
The lawsuit was eventually dropped. However, other fans were interested in suing Wallen for the same reason. Booneville, Mississippi-based law firm Langston & Lott stated in April 2023 that they would pursue a class action lawsuit, though it's unclear if that happened. While this matter seems to have died down, Wallen would end up behind bars a year later, facing more severe consequences.
Wallen allegedly tossed a chair from a rooftop bar
In April 2024, Morgan Wallen, adding yet another tragic detail to his life, once again fell into trouble in Nashville. During a night out, authorities say the People's Choice Awards nominee was atop a six-story bar shortly before 11:00 p.m. when he tossed a chair down to the ground below. Police officers nearby witnessed the incident. Patrons inside the bar also saw Wallen's actions, telling news outlet WKRN that Wallen purposely threw the chair over the rooftop's edge and then laughed about the potentially dangerous stunt. He was arrested and charged with three counts of reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct, which are felonies.
After the arrest, someone close to Wallen spoke with People, suggesting that he may have an issue with drinking. "Morgan is generally a nice, fun person to hang out with, but when he gets going, he doesn't know when to stop. Morgan and alcohol is a problem, and it's been a problem that keeps coming back around," the source explained. Wallen was released from jail on a $15,250 bond. His attorney, Worrick Robinson, confirmed to USA Today that Wallen was cooperating with authorities in the case.