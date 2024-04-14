Inside Morgan Wallen's Legal Issues

Controversial country musician Morgan Wallen may be known for popular songs such as "You Proof" and "Sand In My Boots," but he has also made headlines for a string of concerning legal issues. The first sign of trouble came about in January 2016, when Wallen was arrested in Nashville and charged with misdemeanor driving under the influence. Coincidentally, this was the same year that Wallen released his debut single, "The Way I Talk," under Big Loud Records, which would achieve three-times platinum status. This could be why the case was expunged, and further updates were kept private.

In May 2020, Wallen was arrested yet again after getting rowdy inside Kid Rock's Honky Tonk, also in Nashville, Tennessee. Staff asked him to leave multiple times, with security guards eventually removing him. Per an arrest affidavit obtained by WKRN, Wallen was visibly drunk and argued with several people nearby. Officers took him into custody for public intoxication. After bailing out of jail, he claimed in a since-deleted tweet that he and his friends were only horseplaying around when things took a serious turn. "We didn't mean any harm, and we want to say sorry to any bar staff or anyone that was affected," Wallen wrote. Sadly, his troubles didn't stop there, with even a fan taking him to court.