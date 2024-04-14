Why Valerie Bertinelli Was Furious With Ex Tom Vitale The Night He Proposed
Getting engaged is typically a sweet milestone in a relationship, but actor Valerie Bertinelli doesn't have the fondest memory of the night financial planner Tom Vitale, her now ex-husband, proposed to her. Bertinelli, best known for roles in sitcoms like "One Day at a Time" and "Hot in Cleveland," was furious with Vitale on the one night that was supposed to be magical.
In 2011, Bertinelli opened up about the experience on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," as reported by Digital Spy, explaining that the faithful evening wasn't off to a good start. The pair was in Florence, Italy, and Bertinelli wanted to wind down. "[Vitale's] got this little glint in his eye, and he's lying in the bed next to me. And I'm like, 'I just want to read this magazine.' It was a crappy dinner," the actor explained. However, things took an unexpected turn for the star when Vitale presented her with a ring box.
Reflecting on the evening in a 2010 conversation with AARP, Bertinelli admitted Vitale's proposal shocked her, and she initially responded, "Are you kidding me?" While this might've been a moment to start feeling better, Bertinelli didn't. Unfortunately for her (or perhaps Vitale), another aspect of the proposal made her furious — the ring.
Valerie Bertinelli hated the price of her engagement ring
After she overcame her initial disbelief, Valerie Bertinelli found herself fixating on the ring Tom Vitale used to propose, albeit for all the wrong reasons. The ring was from Tiffany & Co., a luxury jewelry store with equally luxurious price points, Bertinelli told Ellen DeGeneres. She recalled, "I said, 'Why did you spend so much money? Why did you go to Tiffany's? You should've gone someplace else with cheaper jewelry.'"
While Bertinelli never disclosed the exact cost of the ring, it appeared to be a round-cut diamond set in a classic platinum or white gold band based on photos of her hand. The price of such a piece would primarily depend on the weight and quality of the diamond, as well as the overall design and craftsmanship, ranging anywhere from several thousand dollars to tens of thousands or more. Given her reaction, we're going to assume she isn't one of the celebrities with surprisingly cheap engagement rings.
Despite Bertinelli's anger-inducing engagement experience, she and Vitale had a heartwarming wedding ceremony on January 1, 2011. According to a People report, about 100 guests attended the celebration, with Bertinelli telling the outlet, "We're so happy!"
Bertinelli struggled after divorcing Vitale
After more than a decade of perceived wedded bliss, Valerie Bertinelli filed for a legal separation from Tom Vitale in 2021, citing "irreconcilable differences," according to a People report. Six months later, she took a huge step in her personal life and officially initiated divorce proceedings.
Court documents revealed intense legal wrangling between the former spouses, with Vitale requesting a substantial $50,000 per month in spousal support. Despite a prenuptial agreement in place, Bertinelli ultimately settled, paying Vitale over $2 million. If you ask us, she ended up paying for that engagement ring herself! During a subsequent appearance on "Today" with Hoda Kotb, Bertinelli shared, "I am gonna be more than happy to be happily divorced and spend the rest of my life alone." She poignantly opened up about her post-separation struggles, saying, "I can't imagine ever trusting anyone again to let into my life."
Despite her initial reservations, Bertinelli eventually started dating again. Reflecting on her newfound romance in a 2024 interview with USA TODAY, the actor remarked, "I feel incredibly blessed and lucky to have met him because I wasn't expecting it." Bertinelli chose not to go into further detail, keeping her new man away from the prying eyes of the public, at least for now.