Why Valerie Bertinelli Was Furious With Ex Tom Vitale The Night He Proposed

Getting engaged is typically a sweet milestone in a relationship, but actor Valerie Bertinelli doesn't have the fondest memory of the night financial planner Tom Vitale, her now ex-husband, proposed to her. Bertinelli, best known for roles in sitcoms like "One Day at a Time" and "Hot in Cleveland," was furious with Vitale on the one night that was supposed to be magical.

In 2011, Bertinelli opened up about the experience on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," as reported by Digital Spy, explaining that the faithful evening wasn't off to a good start. The pair was in Florence, Italy, and Bertinelli wanted to wind down. "[Vitale's] got this little glint in his eye, and he's lying in the bed next to me. And I'm like, 'I just want to read this magazine.' It was a crappy dinner," the actor explained. However, things took an unexpected turn for the star when Vitale presented her with a ring box.

Reflecting on the evening in a 2010 conversation with AARP, Bertinelli admitted Vitale's proposal shocked her, and she initially responded, "Are you kidding me?" While this might've been a moment to start feeling better, Bertinelli didn't. Unfortunately for her (or perhaps Vitale), another aspect of the proposal made her furious — the ring.