What To Know About Hallmark Star Italia Ricci's Romance With Actor Robbie Amell

Italia Ricci is known for her work with Hallmark, including films "Rome in Love" and "Catch Me If You Claus." Ricci's husband, Robbie Amell is also an actor with screen credits like "Upload" and "The Tomorrow People." They briefly connected when Amell was acting on "Cheaper by the Dozen 2." When they crossed paths again, Amell didn't make a great second impression since he didn't recall their previous conversation.

Fortunately, they overcame this oversight, and by 2008, they were a couple. To mark their sixth anniversary, Amell posted a tongue-in-cheek Instagram photo where he was kissing Ricci's cheek while she wrinkled her nose. A month later, on August 20, 2014, he announced their engagement, with a photo of a sincere kiss, writing, "She said yes!!!... I think. I can't really be sure. I'm going [to] marry my best friend." That same day, Ricci posted a photo of her and Amell looking out at the ocean with her engagement ring prominently displayed. "I'm so lucky," she captioned the photo.

In 2022, Ricci explained that she and Amell are an example of opposites attracting. "He's the extrovert and I'm the introvert," she told "The Chosen Life" podcast. In addition, she noted that Amell is much more optimistic, and while he prefers to seek out comedy roles, she is at home with emotionally expressive dramatic parts.