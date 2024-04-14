What To Know About Hallmark Star Italia Ricci's Romance With Actor Robbie Amell
Italia Ricci is known for her work with Hallmark, including films "Rome in Love" and "Catch Me If You Claus." Ricci's husband, Robbie Amell is also an actor with screen credits like "Upload" and "The Tomorrow People." They briefly connected when Amell was acting on "Cheaper by the Dozen 2." When they crossed paths again, Amell didn't make a great second impression since he didn't recall their previous conversation.
Fortunately, they overcame this oversight, and by 2008, they were a couple. To mark their sixth anniversary, Amell posted a tongue-in-cheek Instagram photo where he was kissing Ricci's cheek while she wrinkled her nose. A month later, on August 20, 2014, he announced their engagement, with a photo of a sincere kiss, writing, "She said yes!!!... I think. I can't really be sure. I'm going [to] marry my best friend." That same day, Ricci posted a photo of her and Amell looking out at the ocean with her engagement ring prominently displayed. "I'm so lucky," she captioned the photo.
In 2022, Ricci explained that she and Amell are an example of opposites attracting. "He's the extrovert and I'm the introvert," she told "The Chosen Life" podcast. In addition, she noted that Amell is much more optimistic, and while he prefers to seek out comedy roles, she is at home with emotionally expressive dramatic parts.
Ricci and Amell's wedding had sentimental details
According to their initial plan, Italia Ricci and Robbie Amell got married on October 15, 2016 — just over two years after their engagement. Ricci's friends and future fellow Hallmark stars, Carlos and Alexa PenaVega, attended the wedding. Amell even had the date sewn into his tux to commemorate the occasion. As another sentimental touch, the couple exchanged bespoke rings. "My dad's a jeweler," Amell explained to Us Weekly in 2016. "Italia's band matches her engagement ring. It's slightly rounded, and there are three stones surrounding the entire thing. Mine is just plain white gold." This wasn't the first time that Amell's father had made jewelry for Ricci. In 2013, Amell gave his then-girlfriend a bracelet made by his father to celebrate their dating anniversary.
A year after their wedding, Ricci honored their anniversary with a heartfelt Instagram post. "I didn't think it could get any better. You proved me wrong," Ricci wrote to Amell. Then, in April 2019, the couple humorously announced that they were expecting their first child. They posted a photo with Ricci gazing down at her bump while Amell is posed opposite her, sporting a larger faux bump. As her pregnancy progressed, Ricci posted other silly shots, including one where she used her bump as a table while eating ice cream and another where Amell wrote the words "Let me out" on her expanding abdomen. Their first child, Robert Amell V, was born on September 12, 2019.
Ricci likes to separate her romantic and working lives
Despite the proliferation of Instagram photos depicting their lives as a couple, Italia Ricci and Robbie Amell don't plan to give a joint interview about their personal lives. In addition, even though they worked together in 2007 on "American Pie Presents: Beta House," Ricci doesn't foresee future shared productions. Now that they're parents, they try to trade off being home with their son. The couple also depends on a nanny for childcare and added support.
Parental responsibilities aside, Ricci is uncomfortable working or recording auditions with her husband. "It makes me nervous because he knows I'm acting. He can see all the decisions I'm making," Ricci explained on "The Chosen Life" podcast in 2022. Instead, Amell has created successful on-screen connections with co-stars like Mae Whitman in "The DUFF."
In September 2023, Ricci complimented Amell's parenting while she was on location with an acting job. "I'm a very lucky lady," she commented on X (formerly Twitter). Even though she's not partial to comedy onscreen, Ricci proceeded to joke about how she wouldn't criticize her husband on his home care or laundry efforts in her absence. "You are amazing and I love youuuuu," she concluded on a heartfelt note. Amell has also used social media to praise his wife's parenting, writing on their fifth anniversary, "Watching my wife become such an incredible mother to our son made me realize I'm even luckier than I thought."