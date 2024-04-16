The Stunning Transformation Of Angela Bassett

Throughout a Hollywood career spanning five decades and counting, Angela Bassett has proven to be an actor of uncommon versatility. With more than 100 screen credits under her belt, Bassett has been nominated for two Oscars — more than 30 years apart. She's also received eight Emmy nominations and won two Golden Globes. In 2024, she finally received an Academy Award — albeit an honorary one.

Bassett has appeared in big-budget blockbusters, small indie films, buzzworthy TV series, and the Broadway stage, and remains in high demand as an actor. In fact, it's been reported that her salary for the drama series "9-1-1" — estimated at being in excess of $450,000 per episode — likely makes her the highest-paid woman of color in television history. While she's also stepped behind the camera, as both director and producer, acting is still her primary focus. "I still find a great deal of personal satisfaction on the acting side; I don't think I will ever give that up," Bassett said in an interview with The Guardian. "As long as I can remember my lines and hit my mark."

She's enjoyed an extraordinary run, and it's far from over. Relive her amazing journey by reading on to experience the stunning transformation of Angela Bassett.