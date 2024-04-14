The Hallmark Movie You Didn't Know Emilie Ullerup Was Pregnant While Filming

Since her acting career began in 2006, Emilie Ullerup has played eclectic roles across a variety of genres. She's been in science fiction fare like "Battlestar Galactica," comedic horror in "A Little Bit Zombie," and dramas including "Arctic Air." Beginning in 2012, Ullerup started working for Hallmark when she was cast in "The Music Teacher." Since then, she's participated in numerous Hallmark projects, such as the "Signed, Sealed, Delivered" trilogy, "Winter Castle," and every episode of the TV series "Chesapeake Shores."

Off-screen, Ullerup is married to actor Kyle Cassie. On January 24, 2020, their first child, Wilde Mørkøv Ullerup Cassie, was born. While Ullerup had documented her pregnancy on her Instagram account since October 2019, fans of the actor may not have been aware that she was pregnant while working on one of her Hallmark films, "Nature of Love."

The rom-com was released in April 2020, about three months after Ullerup's child was born. To promote the film on X (formerly Twitter), Ullerup posted a behind-the-scenes picture of herself dating back to the time of the movie's production. In the picture, Ullerup stands in profile, displaying a noticeable baby bump. She was four months pregnant when the film was shot, and the production team made use of some time-honored techniques to conceal this fact. "I had to hold a lot of purses or [place] my hands in front of me to camouflage the bump," Ullerup informed Parade in 2020.