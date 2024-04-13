Kate Middleton & Prince William's Response To Devastating Sydney Attack Is United & Heartfelt

In the statement shared in the aftermath of the senseless Sydney mall assault, Prince William and Kate Middleton tweeted, "​​We are shocked and saddened by the terrible events in Sydney earlier today. Our thoughts are with all those affected, including the loved ones of those lost and the heroic emergency responders who risked their own lives to save others," before signing the post, "W & C."

In Kate's cancer announcement, she requested space and privacy as she navigated her unspecified treatment away from the public eye. Therefore, the philanthropist offering words of support in such a time of difficulty, even as she faces her own serious health problems, was certainly sincere. As many people online were in mourning over the slayings, they flocked to the joint tweet, which attracted over 19,000 likes and hundreds of comments as of this writing, sharing the couple's sentiments while also expressing their gratitude over their reply. One user wrote, "Thank you for your caring, this has shocked me to my core. God bless and love you both always and all." When Kate might speak publicly is unknown, but many people were undoubtedly relieved to hear from the beloved royal.