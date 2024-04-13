Cosmetic Dermatologist Tells Us Lara Trump's 4 Most Obvious Procedures

Wife of Eric Trump and Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump has not confirmed any cosmetic procedures that she's undergone. However, her seemingly changing appearance over the years has prompted some to believe she has gone under the knife. Though there is no way to be sure about Lara's nip-tucks, one expert has weighed in on the four most likely alterations the former Inside Edition producer underwent.

Board certified cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Mariano Busso, who has offices in Beverly Hills and Miami, shared with The List his predictions about what Lara may have gotten done. Busso, who provides a wide variety of procedures such as dermal fillers and the nonsurgical PDO tummy tuck, analyzed two photos of Lara to make his distinction: one from 2013 and another from February 2024. Though he spotted noticeable differences, each photo had one thing in common. "On both pictures, Lara has a very defined jawline most likely due to a face-lift," Busso explained. According to him, such a procedure could have cost Lara upward of $100,000, with others following, apparently all focusing on her face.