Cosmetic Dermatologist Tells Us Lara Trump's 4 Most Obvious Procedures
Wife of Eric Trump and Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump has not confirmed any cosmetic procedures that she's undergone. However, her seemingly changing appearance over the years has prompted some to believe she has gone under the knife. Though there is no way to be sure about Lara's nip-tucks, one expert has weighed in on the four most likely alterations the former Inside Edition producer underwent.
Board certified cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Mariano Busso, who has offices in Beverly Hills and Miami, shared with The List his predictions about what Lara may have gotten done. Busso, who provides a wide variety of procedures such as dermal fillers and the nonsurgical PDO tummy tuck, analyzed two photos of Lara to make his distinction: one from 2013 and another from February 2024. Though he spotted noticeable differences, each photo had one thing in common. "On both pictures, Lara has a very defined jawline most likely due to a face-lift," Busso explained. According to him, such a procedure could have cost Lara upward of $100,000, with others following, apparently all focusing on her face.
Dr. Mariano Busso believes Lara Trump may have received a nose job and fillers
In addition to part-time musician Lara Trump possibly tightening the skin on her face, Dr. Mariano Busso pointed out the difference in her nose from 2013 to 2024. Busso, a Fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology, suggested that a rhinoplasty was performed. "Her nose seems to be less prominent on the second picture," the specialist shared, adding that the mother of two could have shelled out $20,000 for the surgery.
Widely regarded as an expert in cosmetic fillers, Busso was also able to quickly spot what he believed were signs of Botox, which he estimated to cost around $1,500. Turning his focus to her lower face, the dermatologist says fillers played a role in her changes as well. "Her face seems rounder on the second picture, and her cheeks are fuller," Busso told The List, once again calling out the fees, which may have been around $5,000. Though his expert opinions cannot be confirmed, Trump, who has also made a stunning fitness transformation, undergoing such beauty techniques would not come as a surprise, considering her noticeable modifications.
Other members of the Trump family have faced similar cosmetic rumors
Lara Trump is not the only member of the family who has faced allegations of going under the knife. Melania Trump has been accused of undergoing breast augmentation and face fillers, though she has denied getting any cosmetic enhancements. Former first daughter Ivanka Trump has also faced plastic surgery rumors. Some believe that she had received both a breast and nose job, including Michigan-based surgeon Dr. Anthony Youn, who theorized to The Skincare Edit in September 2022 that the rhinoplasty may have taken place when Ivanka was much younger.
Donald Trump himself reportedly underwent scalp reduction surgery in 1989, as well as chin and waist liposuction, which was alleged by his late ex-wife, Ivana Trump, in a 1990 court disposition. Much like Lara, neither Donald nor his daughter have publicly addressed these alleged surgeries. Nevertheless, as long as they remain in the public eye, such chatter is unlikely to cease.