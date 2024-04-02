Body Language Expert Tells Us How Barron Trump Feels In The Spotlight After Turning 18

For the most part, Barron Trump has followed in his mom, Melania Trump's, footsteps when it comes to privacy. Clearly Melania prefers staying out of the limelight in comparison to her husband, Donald Trump, who always seems to want to be the center of attention. Yet, Barron has recently turned 18, and as a newly-minted adult, it's possible that things may be changing for him, and he could be ready to step into the public eye. Recently, several videos have surfaced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that show Barron up close spending time with his family in a way we rarely get to see him. The List exclusively consulted body language expert Traci Brown about the clips, and she says that, for an 18-year-old in the spotlight, he's handling himself well.

On March 31, Melania hosted an Easter celebration at the family's famous Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. Alongside other family members, Barron was in attendance at the extravagant gathering. The video clips from the event show Barron fitting in with the other guests' fancy attire, dressed in a black suit with a bold yellow tie. And, as for his behavior in the clips, he seems to be more than capable of holding his own at a very public event with many high profile guests and cameras recording his every move. Not only is this impressive due to his age, but also because Melania's commitment to keeping his life private has kept him from many of these experiences growing up.