Why You Won't See Frankie Muniz's Son Acting Anytime Soon

Frankie Muniz was shot into stardom as a child actor, being most known for the leading role in the 2000s sitcom "Malcolm in the Middle." Following the success of the series, Muniz starred in notable movies like "Big Fat Liar" and "Agent Cody Banks" alongside fellow teen actors like Amanda Bynes and Hilary Duff.

While he was one of the most successful child actors of his time, the Hollywood star has admitted that he doesn't want his son to follow in his footsteps. "I will never let my kid go into the business," he told Pedestrian TV in March 2024. "And not that I had a negative experience because, to be honest, my experience was 100 percent positive but I know so many people, friends that were close to me, that had such insanely negative experiences."

Muniz and his wife Paige Price welcomed their son Mauz in March 2021. The New Jersey native took to Instagram to celebrate the birth, posting an adorable picture of the newborn. "World, meet my son Mauz Mosley Muniz. He was born on March 22nd at 11:15 AM," Muniz captioned the photo. "Honestly, I didn't know it was possible to love anything as much as I love him."