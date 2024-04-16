Will There Be A Sequel To Spare? What May Be Next For Meghan & Harry's Story

While "Spare" received mixed reviews from critics, the 2023 memoir from Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, contained some startling revelations about the royal family, including details about the growing rift between him and his brother, William, Prince of Wales. The former senior royal also gave a one-of-a-kind look into the impact of his mother's tragic death, his tense relationship with his father, and his romance with his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

Even so, the tell-all memoir might not be the complete royal story, with rumors swirling about the prince potentially penning another revealing exposé. Tom Quinn, royal expert and author, weighed in on this possibility. "I'm told the couple have discussed Harry writing another book," he told the Mirror in March 2024. "He can't write another 'Spare,' but he will be aware that writing a more conciliatory book might even help thaw relations with his brother."

Despite speculation, there has been no confirmation of an additional publication from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex being released anytime soon. However, there are plenty of reasons for royal enthusiasts to expect something.