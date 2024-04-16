Will There Be A Sequel To Spare? What May Be Next For Meghan & Harry's Story
While "Spare" received mixed reviews from critics, the 2023 memoir from Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, contained some startling revelations about the royal family, including details about the growing rift between him and his brother, William, Prince of Wales. The former senior royal also gave a one-of-a-kind look into the impact of his mother's tragic death, his tense relationship with his father, and his romance with his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.
Even so, the tell-all memoir might not be the complete royal story, with rumors swirling about the prince potentially penning another revealing exposé. Tom Quinn, royal expert and author, weighed in on this possibility. "I'm told the couple have discussed Harry writing another book," he told the Mirror in March 2024. "He can't write another 'Spare,' but he will be aware that writing a more conciliatory book might even help thaw relations with his brother."
Despite speculation, there has been no confirmation of an additional publication from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex being released anytime soon. However, there are plenty of reasons for royal enthusiasts to expect something.
Harry fueled speculation of a memoir sequel
The details of Prince Harry's book deal with Penguin Random House are one of the biggest indicators that another publication is on the horizon for the royal and his princess. As reported by ET, the Duke of Sussex signed a four-book deal, worth $35 to $40 million, with the publishing house. "Spare" was only the first installment, with future publications reportedly set to center around aspects of Harry's life, such as his work with The Invictus Games.
However, the author's comments about the editing process of "Spare" have also left many wondering about a potential sequel, with Harry revealing that a considerable amount of content was cut from the original. "The first draft was different. It was 800 pages, and now it's down to 400 pages," Harry said in an interview with The Telegraph. "It could have been two books, put it that way. And the hard bit was taking things out." He added that some content was too personal for publication, specifically details about the rift between him and his family.
This corresponds with a sentiment expressed by Robert Hardman in his book "The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy." He wrote (per The Economic Times), "For the Palace, the most worrying aspect of the book was the omission of large chunks of more recent events." If Prince Harry is truly interested in reconciling things with Prince William and King Charles, then any future publications will likely be much tamer.
Some believe Meghan will be the next author
While Prince Harry's book deal suggests another publication in the royal's future, some sources close to the family suggest that Meghan will actually be the next author. This idea was expressed by Ingrid Seward, a royal biographer known for works like "The Queen's Speech" and "Prince Phillip Revealed." She told 9honey: "I can't see that Harry's up for writing another book. I would think the other book, the real corker, would be Meghan. That's got to be [on it's way] because that's really going to be the only way she's going to make serious money is [to write it]."
Though it's rumored that the couple is working on a wellness book together, other royal experts have weighed in about the possibility of a designated Meghan memoir. Mayah Riaz, PR expert and publicist, theorizes that such a publication won't be as hard-hitting as one might hope. "Harry and Meghan have both said they are not going to be speaking about the Royal Family," she told the Mirror. "They feel they have said what they needed to in the Oprah interview and the Netflix docu-series."
Instead, Riaz speculates that the Duchess of Sussex would opt to discuss her early life and acting career, potentially focusing on her estranged relationship with her dad. No matter what direction Harry and Meghan decide to take their next publication, royal watchers will undoubtedly be waiting with bated breath.