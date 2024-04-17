The Awkward Bobby Bones And Taylor Swift Moment That Angered Her Fans
Like many women in music, Taylor Swift has endured more than her fair share of awkward and downright uncomfortable interview moments throughout her longstanding career. In 2013, many fans felt especially annoyed watching her appearance on "The Bobby Bones Show." The segment started on a weird note as Bones began by reading a USA Today article that compared his success in the radio industry to Swift's in the music industry. Nonetheless, the "Shake It Off" hitmaker took it as a compliment and vowed to convey her gratitude to the article's author.
As the interview progressed, Bones asked some interesting questions that shed light on Swift's experiences with fame. However, he didn't seem to catch the interviewee's little jokes and neglected to riff off her, which created somewhat of an uneasy atmosphere. At one point in the chat, the "Lover" hitmaker revealed that she had made mint chocolate chip cookies for the hosts. Instead of thanking her for the sweet gesture, Bones demanded to know whether she had baked them herself.
Swift confirmed that she had indeed made the effort to make them a day before. Still, the radio host didn't seem satisfied as he insisted that the pop star had brought them leftovers instead of going out of her way to bake them fresh cookies. Ultimately, the Grammy winner called him out for not believing her. Earlier in the segment, Bones attempted to return Swift's sweet gesture by trying to hand her a pumpkin with flowers on top of it. Although he initially insisted it was a gift, Bones' co-host admitted that someone else had gifted it to the show.
Swift didn't buy that Bones was really a nice guy
The awkward interactions between Bobby Bones and Taylor Swift didn't stop there. Elsewhere on "The Bobby Bones Show," the radio host asked the "All Too Well" singer what she had been told about him prior to their meeting. Before she could even answer, Bones insisted that he was a "nice guy" who didn't have a bad bone (no pun intended) in his body. This time, Swift made a subtle dig in response, asserting, "With my experience with nice guys, the ones who are not nice usually try to label themselves as a 'nice guy.'"
Bones immediately went back on his word and insisted that he had never bestowed that title on himself. It was obvious that the Grammy winner didn't want to answer his initial question, but he continued insisting. Eventually, Swift seemed to have had enough as she replied, "I'm not asking you what people say about me, am I?" Reddit users were incensed at how poorly Bones handled the situation and impressed by how Swift kept her cool. Some were particularly turned off by how the host seemed to think he was superior to her.
Likewise, several others felt that the interview read like a desperate attention ploy on his part. Unfortunately, the "Bad Blood" hitmaker ran into Bones at a red-carpet event a little while later (via YouTube). And, while they started off on a decent note, the radio star made things awkward once again by claiming that Swift's mint chocolate chip cookies had caused him stomach troubles.
She frequently deals with sexism in interviews
When Bobby Bones interviewed Taylor Swift on the red carpet, he asked her if she would consider revisiting his show. The world-conquering pop star reasoned that she would be happy to have him interview her again. While that interaction had some tricky undertones, it didn't hold a candle to when Entertainment Tonight chatted with the "Cruel Summer" songstress at the 2015 Grammys. As the interviewer asked for a camera pan down so viewers at home could get a better look at one of Swift's best outfits, she made a shockingly sexist remark.
"You're going to walk home with more than maybe just a trophy tonight, I think lots of men," the interviewer quipped. The singer-songwriter shook off the comment by clarifying, "I'm not going to walk home with any men tonight. I'm going to hang out with my friends, and then I go home to the cats." A few months before that interview took place, the "Cardigan" hitmaker had to endure a similarly awkward interaction when she appeared on "The Morning Show."
After Swift explained the real meaning behind her song "Style," the interviewer probed her to admit that it was about her former beau, Harry Styles. While she has been vocal about why so many of her songs are inspired by Swift's life, she has never been one to name-drop in interviews. So, she kept stealthily dodging the question while the host continued to reference her relationship with Styles. Ultimately, the interviewer called the song's title "provocative."