The Awkward Bobby Bones And Taylor Swift Moment That Angered Her Fans

Like many women in music, Taylor Swift has endured more than her fair share of awkward and downright uncomfortable interview moments throughout her longstanding career. In 2013, many fans felt especially annoyed watching her appearance on "The Bobby Bones Show." The segment started on a weird note as Bones began by reading a USA Today article that compared his success in the radio industry to Swift's in the music industry. Nonetheless, the "Shake It Off" hitmaker took it as a compliment and vowed to convey her gratitude to the article's author.

As the interview progressed, Bones asked some interesting questions that shed light on Swift's experiences with fame. However, he didn't seem to catch the interviewee's little jokes and neglected to riff off her, which created somewhat of an uneasy atmosphere. At one point in the chat, the "Lover" hitmaker revealed that she had made mint chocolate chip cookies for the hosts. Instead of thanking her for the sweet gesture, Bones demanded to know whether she had baked them herself.

Swift confirmed that she had indeed made the effort to make them a day before. Still, the radio host didn't seem satisfied as he insisted that the pop star had brought them leftovers instead of going out of her way to bake them fresh cookies. Ultimately, the Grammy winner called him out for not believing her. Earlier in the segment, Bones attempted to return Swift's sweet gesture by trying to hand her a pumpkin with flowers on top of it. Although he initially insisted it was a gift, Bones' co-host admitted that someone else had gifted it to the show.