Lara Trump Claims Donald's Trial Has A Lucrative Impact On His Campaign

The first, though not necessarily the last, criminal trial of Donald Trump has started. Day one of the hush money trial kicked off on April 15 with Donald looking exhausted in court, but it also proved to be quite a fundraising bonanza for his presidential campaign. Lara Trump, wife of Eric Trump and recently elected co-chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC), went on "Fox & Friends" on the second day of Donald's trial and said that on day one, his campaign had raised "a million and a half dollars. [...] The average donation was $28."

This is in line with what Eric Trump said when he was on "Fox & Friends" in early April about the fundraising efforts for his dad's campaign. He didn't see Donald's being stuck in the courtroom instead of on the campaign trail as a hindrance to fundraising, "Every single time he walks into that courtroom, millions and millions of dollars flow in," Eric said.

Donald and the RNC are currently behind President Joe Biden in cash raised, so they may be hoping that this trend of donations tied to Donald's court appearances continues. Though considering Donald's hush money case could last six to eight weeks, people might get maxed out. We'll have to wait and see if the money keeps rolling in.