Trump's NYC Bodega Visit Has Supporters Remembering This Jill Biden Blunder

It's hard to tell which situation is more surreal: former President Donald Trump recently visiting a New York City bodega previously owned by someone who was charged (then later cleared) with stabbing a robber to death to make a political statement or first lady Jill Biden calling bodegas "bogodas" a couple of years ago. In either case, the internet is having a heyday comparing the two moments.

The latter incident happened in 2022, around the same time the Hamilton Heights bodega was making headlines for the attempted robbery and subsequent murder. While visiting San Antonio for a UnidosUS conference, Biden spoke about the importance of diversity spearheaded by UnidosUS' former president and CEO, Raul Yzaguirre.

Unlike Jill Biden, Donald Trump can actually pronounce "Bodega" 🤣 pic.twitter.com/2Fe51o6LeM — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 17, 2024

Biden listed various examples of diversity in communities, including "the 'bogodas' of the Bronx," "the blossoms of Miami," and "the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio" (via CNN). Biden's office later issued an apology for the mispronunciation. In April 2024, Trump was also using bodegas to make a political statement — albeit a slightly more scandalous one.