Why Hallmark Stars Lacey Chabert And Scott Wolf Won't Ever Play Love Interests

Lacey Chabert and Scott Wolf go way back. The two actors famously worked together on the 1990s hit series "Party of Five." Since then, Chabert's gone on to numerous roles on camera and as a voice actor. In over two decades as a Hallmark star, Chabert has been in dozens of films for the network. Wolf is a more recent addition to the channel, and has starred in Hallmark's "A Christmas Love Story" and "A Merry Scottish Christmas." Outside of the network, the actor has also worked on TV series like "Nancy Drew" and "The Night Shift," dividing his time with live theater performances.

When Chabert starred with Wolf in Hallmark's "A Merry Scottish Christmas" in 2023, it was the first time in over 20 years that the two actors worked together. Given Hallmark's reputation for romantic movies, some people thought that Chabert and Wolf might be a couple onscreen, and they had conflicting feelings about this possibility. However, both actors were clear that they were opposed to playing love interests. Since they (and the rest of the world) got to know each other when they portrayed siblings, those roles are central to their identities and how they view their relationship. "We're brother and sister for life," Wolf informed People.

Even though both actors were committed to a no-romance policy from the start, fan reaction to their movie announcement cemented that decision. "Not until it went public did we realize how horrifying that prospect was to a lot of people," Wolf explained on "The Talk."