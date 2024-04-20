Did Selena Gomez Date JFK's Grandson? What She Said About The Rumors

Ever since her widely publicized romance with "Baby" singer Justin Bieber, there has been an insatiable curiosity about Selena Gomez's love life. The "Only Murders in the Building" star has had her fair share of famous exes and has often found herself linked to a diverse range of celebrity names, including Orlando Bloom, Niall Horan, and Jack Schlossberg, the grandson of John F. Kennedy.

Despite typically avoiding addressing rumors about her romantic endeavors, Gomez felt compelled to set the record straight when she came across a report claiming that she had a thing with Schlossberg. "According to a few tabloids, Selena Gomez and Jack Kennedy Schlossberg had an affair from 2020 to 2021. The grandson of U.S. President John Kennedy offered her the White House, and she fell for it," the Instagram post read, prompting Gomez to comment, "Never met this human, sorry." Her response garnered hundreds of likes, putting the speculation to rest.

Despite his illustrious family background, JFK and Jackie Kennedy Onassis' only grandson largely keeps his personal life out of the public eye. Notably, Schlossberg is a lawyer with degrees from both Yale and Harvard and a public presence primarily focused on politics.