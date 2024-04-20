Did Selena Gomez Date JFK's Grandson? What She Said About The Rumors
Ever since her widely publicized romance with "Baby" singer Justin Bieber, there has been an insatiable curiosity about Selena Gomez's love life. The "Only Murders in the Building" star has had her fair share of famous exes and has often found herself linked to a diverse range of celebrity names, including Orlando Bloom, Niall Horan, and Jack Schlossberg, the grandson of John F. Kennedy.
Despite typically avoiding addressing rumors about her romantic endeavors, Gomez felt compelled to set the record straight when she came across a report claiming that she had a thing with Schlossberg. "According to a few tabloids, Selena Gomez and Jack Kennedy Schlossberg had an affair from 2020 to 2021. The grandson of U.S. President John Kennedy offered her the White House, and she fell for it," the Instagram post read, prompting Gomez to comment, "Never met this human, sorry." Her response garnered hundreds of likes, putting the speculation to rest.
Despite his illustrious family background, JFK and Jackie Kennedy Onassis' only grandson largely keeps his personal life out of the public eye. Notably, Schlossberg is a lawyer with degrees from both Yale and Harvard and a public presence primarily focused on politics.
Schlossberg once outed himself as a Selenator
The rumor that Selena Gomez and Jack Schlossberg dated might have been inadvertently fueled by Schlossberg himself. In 2020, the lawyer shared his love for Gomez on social media, taking to his Instagram Stories to boast about buying her merchandise (via X, formerly Twitter).
Schlossberg, who is known for encouraging the public to participate in important elections, posted a photo of a hoodie Gomez designed in collaboration with retailer Dover Street Market and When We All Vote, a nonprofit organization. "It finally came," he wrote alongside the first photo, while the second photo was captioned, "Whatever it costs!! I have to have it!!" In case it wasn't clear who he was fangirling over, Schlossberg zoomed in on Gomez's name embroidered on the sleeve and tagged the singer.
Notably, while he may be a Selenator, that doesn't mean Schlossberg had anything romantic going on with Gomez. As of 2024, the two don't follow each other on Instagram, nor have they ever been seen together publicly. Furthermore, Schlossberg has remained silent on the alleged romance, indicating that the matter was likely not significant enough for him to address.
He reportedly has a super-famous celebrity crush, and it's not Gomez
While he may not have dated Selena Gomez, Jack Schlossberg does have a rumored celebrity crush. Surprisingly, a 2019 report from Vogue claimed that Schlossberg's heart skips a beat at the mention of none other than Kendall Jenner. Apparently, a crew member working on Kim Kardashian's Vogue cover story knew the juicy gossip and told the reality TV star on set.
According to Jonathan Van Meter, the author of the Vogue piece, Kardashian appeared intrigued by the idea of potentially doing some matchmaking. However, she didn't comment on the rumor, instead offering a tidbit from her own life. "I bought Jackie Kennedy Onassis's watch at auction," said the mogul, referring to Schlossberg's grandmother. Schlossberg neither confirmed nor denied the speculation about Jenner, but given his penchant for privacy when it comes to his personal life, pursuing a relationship with someone as high-profile as her might not be the best choice.
As for Gomez, her budding romance with Benny Blanco, a songwriter and record producer, seems to be all the singer is currently focused on. Given that her love life is a hot topic that Gomez often openly discusses, it's safe to say that if she had dated Schlossberg (which she hasn't), she wouldn't hesitate to admit it.