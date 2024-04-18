Alina Habba's Pal Siggy Flicker Comes Under Fire As Stepson Is Arrested On January 6 Charges
Former "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Siggy Flicker is catching some serious heat over her stepson, Tyler Campanella. Tyler was arrested on April 17 due to his involvement in the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol building. Court documents confirmed that Tyler was arrested on five misdemeanor charges.
Flicker — who is a close friend of Donald Trump's lawyer, Alina Habba and regularly shares her support for her and Trump on social media — saw her mentions flooded with comments after the news broke. And it's safe to say not everyone was surprised by the arrest. "Siggy Flicker is a MAGA puppet so I'm not shocked at all by this," one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. Another wrote: "Siggy Flicker's stepson was arrested for storming the Capitol? not surprised. She is a die hard MAGA and supported the insurrection."
Some people made sure Flicker saw their opinions, with one tagging her in a tweet, saying: "Do you & your husband know where your children were on 1/6/21? When people break the law, they pay the consequences." It seems Flicker was definitely aware of where her stepson (whose biological father is Flicker's second husband, Michael Campanella) was during the incident that shocked the nation.
Siggy Flicker publicly supported her stepson's visit to the Capital
After Tyler Campanella's arrest was made public, a controversial Facebook post from Siggy Flicker resurfaced. A screenshot shared by Instagram account @homegrownterrorists showed Flicker had posted photos and videos from the January 6 Capitol riot and confirmed her stepson was there. She uploaded the media alongside the caption: "I love patriots so much. Stay safe Tyler. We love you." Flicker also added praying hands, a red heart, and multiple American flag emojis as well as the hashtag "#StopTheSteal," suggesting, like Donald Trump, she supported the thousands of people who stormed the Capitol building. Flicker herself has not been accused of being at the Capitol on January 6, 2021, or taking part in the attack.
Flicker is an outspoken supporter of Donald Trump and regularly shares photos of herself and the former president turned 2024 presidential hopeful on her social media accounts. Just one day before her stepson's arrest, Flicker shared a screenshot on X of a non-scientific poll to praise the businessman. The poll showed Trump — with whom Flicker once had a very awkward on-camera interaction – leading after an unknown number of people were asked if they would be more likely to vote for him, President Joe Biden, Lars Mapstead, or Robert F. Kennedy Jr. "Bam!! That's our MAN!!! Greatest President in the history of America!!!" Flicker wrote alongside the image. The avid social media user and Michael Campanella have yet to speak publicly about Tyler's arrest.