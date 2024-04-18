Alina Habba's Pal Siggy Flicker Comes Under Fire As Stepson Is Arrested On January 6 Charges

Former "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Siggy Flicker is catching some serious heat over her stepson, Tyler Campanella. Tyler was arrested on April 17 due to his involvement in the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol building. Court documents confirmed that Tyler was arrested on five misdemeanor charges.

Flicker — who is a close friend of Donald Trump's lawyer, Alina Habba and regularly shares her support for her and Trump on social media — saw her mentions flooded with comments after the news broke. And it's safe to say not everyone was surprised by the arrest. "Siggy Flicker is a MAGA puppet so I'm not shocked at all by this," one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. Another wrote: "Siggy Flicker's stepson was arrested for storming the Capitol? not surprised. She is a die hard MAGA and supported the insurrection."

Some people made sure Flicker saw their opinions, with one tagging her in a tweet, saying: "Do you & your husband know where your children were on 1/6/21? When people break the law, they pay the consequences." It seems Flicker was definitely aware of where her stepson (whose biological father is Flicker's second husband, Michael Campanella) was during the incident that shocked the nation.