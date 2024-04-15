Alina Habba's Pal Siggy Flicker Once Had An Awkward On-Camera Interaction With Donald Trump
Unrequited affection is tough to experience, but as "Real Housewives of New Jersey" alum Siggy Flicker has demonstrated, it's even tougher to watch. The conservative reality TV star shared a video on her Instagram of her approaching former President Donald Trump for a hug just to have him abruptly cut the interaction short. Indeed, the fact that Flicker would post the video herself only adds to this awkward moment's cringe value.
Flicker, who is friends with Trump's high-profile attorney, Alina Habba, is incredibly outspoken about her admiration of the ex-POTUS. Her social media is full of photos of her with Trump, Habba, and other GOP elites. She regularly endorses Trump at public engagements and, as her Instagram video shows, is always eager for more face time with him.
But in an embarrassing turn of events, it would appear these feelings are not mutual. As Flicker approached Trump with arms outstretched, Trump placed a hand on either of her biceps to prevent her from coming any closer. Even if Trump wasn't in the mood for a hug right then, it's still unfortunate that the moment was caught on camera — and even stranger that she'd post it.
Siggy Flicker is the queen of finding potential photo ops with the former president
If Siggy Flicker's pro-MAGA Instagram bio wasn't enough to reveal her political affiliations, her social media feed quickly clears up any confusion. Flicker's Instagram profile is full of photographs of her posing alongside former President Donald Trump; his wife, Melania Trump; his future daughter-in-law, Kimberly Guilfoyle; and other conservative bigwigs. According to Newsweek, her admiration of the former president began ahead of his first term in office in 2016.
"I voted Republican for the first time in my life," Flicker told the outlet in September 2023. In addition to being a proud Republican, Flicker is also the proud daughter of an Israeli Holocaust survivor. She's combined her heritage and politics in her work for the #JEXIT or Jews Exiting the Democratic Party movement. Flicker caid Trump had "done more for Jewish people than any other president," adding, "It's not fair that he doesn't get the Jewish vote."
Flicker has shared her pro-Trump stance in radio interviews, podcasts with equally controversial conservative celeb Roseanne Barr, and other public appearances. In a March Instagram post, Flicker called Donald "the greatest president in the history of America" and Melania "the most beautiful, brilliant, and elegant 1st lady this county has ever had."
The reality TV star is a former client and current bestie to attorney Alina Habba
While it's unclear how "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Siggy Flicker and attorney Alina Habba first met, the pair's professional relationship came to light in the summer of 2021. After Flicker's Facebook account was disabled shortly after posting a photo of her posing with former First Lady Melania Trump, Habba represented Flicker and sent a letter to the social media platform's legal team. Flicker and Habba's friendship seemed to continue from there.
Flicker and Habba spend plenty of quality time together at lavish dinners, public engagements, and beach trips, including Habba's totally over-the-top 40th birthday celebration in the Caribbean. But Flicker's not just a supporter of Habba in pleasure. She's also a staunch advocate of her bestie's legal prowess. In a February Instagram post, Flicker posted a tribute to Habba, writing: "So extremely proud of my bestie Alina Habba!!!! When the going gets tough, the tough get going and the tough NEVER stop fighting evil!"
Despite Trump's awkward hug holdout, Flicker shows no signs of slowing down her race toward the ex-POTUS' innermost social circle. However, as the story around Habba's recent firing and subsequent speculation over her future as Trump's attorney develops, it will be interesting to see which relationship Flicker prioritizes: her gal pal or her favorite president.