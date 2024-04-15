Alina Habba's Pal Siggy Flicker Once Had An Awkward On-Camera Interaction With Donald Trump

Unrequited affection is tough to experience, but as "Real Housewives of New Jersey" alum Siggy Flicker has demonstrated, it's even tougher to watch. The conservative reality TV star shared a video on her Instagram of her approaching former President Donald Trump for a hug just to have him abruptly cut the interaction short. Indeed, the fact that Flicker would post the video herself only adds to this awkward moment's cringe value.

Flicker, who is friends with Trump's high-profile attorney, Alina Habba, is incredibly outspoken about her admiration of the ex-POTUS. Her social media is full of photos of her with Trump, Habba, and other GOP elites. She regularly endorses Trump at public engagements and, as her Instagram video shows, is always eager for more face time with him.

But in an embarrassing turn of events, it would appear these feelings are not mutual. As Flicker approached Trump with arms outstretched, Trump placed a hand on either of her biceps to prevent her from coming any closer. Even if Trump wasn't in the mood for a hug right then, it's still unfortunate that the moment was caught on camera — and even stranger that she'd post it.