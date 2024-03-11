Inside Trump Lawyer Alina Habba's Friendship With RHONJ Alum Siggy Flicker
If you've been following Donald Trump's trials (literally) and tribulations, there's a good chance you'll have heard of his lawyer, Alina Habba. Habba has been working with Trump and his team for quite a while, and she stepped up in 2022 to become a senior adviser for his political action committee MAGA, Inc. And, well, it's no secret to say she's had her work cut out for her since then dealing with Trump's ever-mounting legal issues.
But while we all know Habba has been pretty busy with work (and stealing the spotlight), one thing you may not know about Trump's go-to legal expert is that this isn't her first time representing someone in the spotlight. Nor is it her first time brushing shoulders with a former reality star. Yep, Habba actually has a famous pal in none other than former "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star and famous matchmaker Siggy Flicker. And it turns out these two unlikely pals have quite the close, and super supportive, friendship.
Alina Habba represented Siggy Flicker over a Facebook issue
While it's not clear exactly when Alina Habba and Siggy Flicker's friendship first began, we know the relationship between these two goes back at least as far as 2021. In July of that year, Habba represented Flicker when she claimed her Facebook account had been disabled without cause after she posted a photo to her account of former First Lady Melania Trump. Habba claimed on her website, habbalaw.com, that she had sent out a letter to Facebook's general legal counsel on Flicker's behalf as a result. Notably, Habba's law firm, Habba Madaio & Associates, is based in New Jersey, which may explain how she and Flicker crossed paths.
Clearly, this friendship only continued to blossom after Habba fired off that letter to Facebook. Five months later, Siggy took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to make it pretty clear her relationship with Habba was not only a client/lawyer situation, but also a supportive friendship. After Trump announced plans to sue Letitia James to stop an investigation into his New York business dealings in December 2021, Siggy tweeted, "Proud of my girl...Alina Habba, Esq. Attorney for President Donald J. Trump who filed a [lawsuit] this morning! ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!" Something else you may not know about these two? It was Habba who actually introduced Flicker to Trump, of whom Flicker is a staunch (and very vocal) supporter.
Siggy Flicker certainly isn't afraid to support her friend
Just like with Donald Trump, Siggy Flicker hasn't exactly been quiet about her support for Alina Habba. Nor has she been shy about sharing snaps from their fun times together. Flicker and Habba were photographed posing together in December 2023 alongside Kimberly Guilfoyle during a party Guilfoyle threw at her and Donald Trump Jr.'s home. Then, later that month, Flicker proved she was so close with Trump and his inner circle that she was even invited to Trump's Mar-a-Largo New Year's Eve party. She posted a snap of herself and Habba with Trump on X.
But the friendship certainly doesn't stop there. In January, Flicker showed her support for Habba and Trump renewing their motion for a mistrial in his deleted emails trail. She posted a screenshot from a CNN article to Instagram, writing in the caption, "ALINA HABBA IS THE BOMB!!!! I can't wait to give you the biggest hug!!!!" Then, the following month amid rumors of possible drama between Habba and Trump, Flicker made it very clear once again where she stands with Habba, describing her as her best friend on Instagram. "So extremely proud of my bestie Alina Habba!!!! When the going gets tough, the tough get going and the tough NEVER stop fighting evil!" she captioned a snap of herself and the lawyer. Well, it definitely seems like Flicker is maintaining a better friendship with Habba than some of her ex-"Real Housewives of New Jersey" co-stars...