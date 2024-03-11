Inside Trump Lawyer Alina Habba's Friendship With RHONJ Alum Siggy Flicker

If you've been following Donald Trump's trials (literally) and tribulations, there's a good chance you'll have heard of his lawyer, Alina Habba. Habba has been working with Trump and his team for quite a while, and she stepped up in 2022 to become a senior adviser for his political action committee MAGA, Inc. And, well, it's no secret to say she's had her work cut out for her since then dealing with Trump's ever-mounting legal issues.

But while we all know Habba has been pretty busy with work (and stealing the spotlight), one thing you may not know about Trump's go-to legal expert is that this isn't her first time representing someone in the spotlight. Nor is it her first time brushing shoulders with a former reality star. Yep, Habba actually has a famous pal in none other than former "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star and famous matchmaker Siggy Flicker. And it turns out these two unlikely pals have quite the close, and super supportive, friendship.