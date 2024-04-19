Meet Mario Lopez's Three Kids

For '80s and '90s kids, Mario Lopez is forever linked with his role as A.C. Slater on "Saved by the Bell." Almost 30 years after the show ended in the early '90s, Lopez went on to reprise this role for the "Saved by the Bell" reboot. He's also done voice acting and a variety of on-screen roles, including a recurring role as Dr. Christian Ramírez on "The Bold and the Beautiful" in 2006. Lopez has also been a longstanding host of thousands of episodes of "Extra" and "Access Hollywood."

In his personal life, Lopez has three children with his wife and fellow actor, Courtney Lopez. Besides performing in Broadway musicals, Courtney has guest-hosted with her husband on "Extra." The couple has also worked together on movies like "Feliz NaviDAD." However, since their kids were born, the couple have made sure their children come first, and they've worked diligently to balance work and family time.

In addition, all of the Lopezes' parents live nearby, and Lopez is grateful his children can spend time with their grandparents. Based on his own childhood experiences, Mario prioritizes teaching his kids the importance of work and self-improvement. "I've always loved kids and I've always been a family guy, but it's next-level when it happens to you," he revealed to Yahoo Life. Here's what we know about Gia, Dominic, and Santino Lopez.